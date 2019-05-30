Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada Announces 2019-20 Media Fellowships

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is pleased to announce its two Media Fellowship recipients for 2019-20.



/EIN News/ -- Each year, the APF Canada Media Fellowship Program, supported in part by Cathay Pacific Airways, offers Canadian journalists the opportunity to spend time in Asia researching and preparing stories for Canadian audiences. The goal of the program is to help Canadian journalists become better informed about this dynamic part of the world in order to write and broadcast insightfully on Asia and the Canada-Asia relationship.

This year’s $10,000 Fellowships are funded in part by Hong Kong’s award-winning airline, Cathay Pacific Airways, which will provide a Premium Economy Class return transpacific flight from Toronto and a two-night stopover stay in Hong Kong for both Media Fellows.

The 2019-20 Media Fellows are:

Amitha Kalaichandran is an Ottawa-based journalist, resident physician, and epidemiologist whose writing focuses on pressing health-care issues. She has reported on a wide variety of medical topics for CBC, National Post, Toronto Star, Walrus, Wired, Fast Company, and the Globe and Mail, as well as the New York Times and the Boston Globe. Her project will explore what Canada can learn from Japan and China with respect to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and health care, which is particularly timely given new Canadian investments in these sectors.

is an Ottawa-based journalist, resident physician, and epidemiologist whose writing focuses on pressing health-care issues. She has reported on a wide variety of medical topics for CBC, National Post, Toronto Star, Walrus, Wired, Fast Company, and the Globe and Mail, as well as the New York Times and the Boston Globe. Her project will explore what Canada can learn from Japan and China with respect to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and health care, which is particularly timely given new Canadian investments in these sectors. Catherine Tsalikis is a Toronto-based print, online, and broadcast journalist who has worked in international newsrooms in London, Istanbul, and Toronto, where she is currently Senior Editor with OpenCanada and a feature writer specializing in Canadian foreign policy issues. Her project will focus on women’s empowerment and gender equality in the ‘superaged’ economy of Japan, where ‘womenomics’ is presenting new lessons for countries like Canada in dealing with extreme demographic shifts and shortfalls.

For more details on the APF Canada Media Fellowship Program and how to apply, please follow this link: http://www.asiapacific.ca/grants/media-fellowships

About the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada is dedicated to strengthening ties between Canada and Asia with a focus on expanding economic relations through trade, investment and innovation; promoting Canada’s expertise in offering solutions to Asia’s climate change, energy, food security and natural resource management challenges; building Asia skills and competencies among Canadians, including young Canadians; and, improving Canadians’ general understanding of Asia and its growing global influence.

Visit APF Canada at www.asiapacific.ca

Follow us on Twitter @AsiaPacificFdn

Contact



Michael Roberts

Communications Manager

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

michael.roberts@asiapacific.ca

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.