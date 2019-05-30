Pacific Dental Services® Announces its Supported Practices Reach 2 Millionth CEREC® CAD/CAM Milestone

Leading DSO is First in the Dental Industry to Hit this Monumental Landmark

IRVINE, CALIF. May 30, 2019 – Leading dental support organization (DSO) Pacific Dental S ervices (PDS®) announces a significant new milestone in dentistry. PDS now reports its supported dental practices have completed 2 million CEREC CAD/CAM same-day crowns, a monumental achievement in modern dentistry. A key dental differentiator for PDS-supported dentists is their patient-centric approach in providing same-day dentistry for adult and pediatric patients. PDS-supported dental practices offer patients modern dentistry with proven technology with the use of Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics (CEREC) computer-aided design (CAD) and onsite computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) dentistry. CEREC CAD/CAM is less invasive, and it allows dentists to provide permanent, natural looking crowns for their patients in less than two hours. With this convenient technology, patients are able to reduce the time they’re in the dental practice and away from family and work.

“The primary purpose of PDS is to help great clinicians create Healthier, Happier Patients®,” said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder & CEO of Pacific Dental Services. “Same-day CEREC CAD/CAM technology is a huge differentiator for our supported practices, setting them apart from other providers. We’ve made significant investments to enhance the tools and resources for our supported practices, to empower them to provide the Perfect Patient Experience®.”

First introduced in the mid-1980s, CAD/CAM technology has grown in popularity in the dental industry. Nevertheless, less than 10% of dentists in the United States currently offer their patients a chairside, same-day crown solution. For Pacific Dental Services-supported practices, however, providing CEREC CAD/CAM same-day dentistry is a cornerstone of the comprehensive care they provide patients every day.

In addition to CEREC CAD/CAM same-day dentistry, PDS-supported practices are also able to offer to patients Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), digital X-rays, laser, online scheduling, and the VELscope® Enhanced Oral Assessment System, among other technologies at the forefront of oral and whole-body health care. Furthermore, PDS-supported practices offer patients a wide range of specialty services under one roof, such as Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Hygiene, and Pediatric Dentistry.

Since its inception in 1994, PDS has been committed to fostering a culture of Clinicians Leading Clinicians in Clinical Excellence®. Their primary purpose is to provide support so that clinicians can focus on providing oral health care to their patients to keep them healthier and happier. This includes educating patients about the link between oral health and whole-body health – what PDS and its supported practices call the Mouth-Body Connection®. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Maladies of the mouth, including periodontal disease, may be linked with other medical conditions including oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.

PDS is one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In fact, Inc. Magazine placed PDS on the prestigious Inc. 5,000 list a remarkable 13 times, and also named the company among the “Top Ten Heroes of the American Economy” in recognition of PDS’ ranking as one of the top job creators in the healthcare industry.

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 700 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 13 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

