Cowan Insurance Group Releases Global Disability Management Report

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Cowan Insurance Group was pleased to host Cowan Global 2019, an exclusive half-day event as part of the 2019 Annual Asinta conference held in Toronto, ON. Employee benefits professionals from around the globe, Cowan clients, partners and employees gathered to gain a truly global perspective on disability management.



In advance of the conference, Cowan surveyed their global partners in 16 countries to compile a report on disability management practices across the globe, based on local disability insurance legislation and standard industry practices. The predominant message—disability management is complicated with few commonalities from country to country.

“Our clients often come to us for help with navigation in this complicated area of international benefits and our Asinta partnership gives us the ability to do so,” says Marc Benoit, Vice President, Group Benefits, Cowan Insurance Group. “Our Asinta partners who are on the ground in countries where our clients do business, provide us with unique local expertise to facilitate our clients’ needs globally.”

Benoit says that ensuring disability programs are compliant with government legislation and local norms are imperative; however, it’s also essential to consider the individual needs of clients and their most valuable assets—their employees. Cowan’s role, in conjunction with the support of its global partners, is to ensure that they meet these objectives.

“As a proudly Canadian business, privately held and independent, our clients come first. We seek out the best solutions designed to meet their unique needs.,” says Heather McLachlin, President, Cowan Insurance Group. “There are times when we have clients with offices and employees in other countries with global benefits needs. That’s when our strategic partnerships with organizations such as Asinta allow us to deliver a whole new level of solutions for our clients.”

Download the full research report “Disability Management: A Global Perspective.”

About Cowan Insurance Group

As a prominent Canadian-owned and operated independent insurance brokerage and consulting operation, Cowan Insurance Group provides real value in insurance and risk management solutions to businesses, organizations and individuals. Approaching 500 employees and operating out of 12 locations across Canada, we partner with leading national and international insurance companies to advise on and create retirement, group benefits, disability management and international benefits programs for employee groups. We also offer wealth and asset management as well as financial and succession planning services to individuals and specialize in property, casualty and credit insurance. For additional information about Cowan Insurance Group, please visit www.cowangroup.ca .

About Asinta

Asinta is a global strategic partnership of select, independent employee health and welfare consultancies. Unified in character and commitment, Asinta partners deliver global employee benefits in an easy to understand manner that is highly responsive to your needs.

Asinta’s partners are experts in harmonizing employee benefit programs across borders. They use long-term Asinta relationships to span time zones and cultures, to rapidly put employers in full control of their employee benefits programs. Find out more about Asinta and our partners at www.asinta.com.

