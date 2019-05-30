Holiday Systems International Is Honored With Yet Another Three Awards At the Global Networking Expo.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Systems International (HSI) has been honored again with recognition in three major award categories at this year’s Global Networking Expo (GNEX) held in Baha Mar, Nassau, the Bahamas.

GNEX brings together top executives from the hotel and resort industry and includes Perspective Magazine’s annual Awards program, recognizing companies and individuals for their achievements within the vacation industry over the past year. These are known as one of the highest honors in the industry.

This year, HSI bested competitors in three significant categories; winning the award for Best Innovation, Best Consumer Product and Best Technology. HSI continues to accumulate awards year-over-year by continuously bringing the industry new and innovative loyalty program features.

HSI loyalty programs increase sales, enhance brand loyalty, and generate sustainable customer engagement for strategic partners. The programs serve all aspects of customer engagement while also providing the most modern and convenient way for participants to utilize and even monetize, their vacation time periods. HSI’s same-as-cash loyalty systems enhance partner product value, while also increasing maintenance fee/club fee receivable performance.

HSI has invested heavily in Best of Class technology to provide the most honest, transparent and flexible loyalty programs available today. Everything is developed and serviced in-house to ensure absolute scalability and capacity, providing “plug and play” integration for partners to create and drive loyalty to their brands.

Holiday Systems International’s product portfolio showcases a myriad of remarkable solutions that each stand on their own as invaluable business components, but together help to comprise one of the most comprehensive and proven business infrastructures available in the vacation industry.

About Holiday Systems International (HSI)

HSI was founded in 1993 by still CEO Craig Morganson, a leader in the travel and tourism industry. Morganson operates HSI with a firm commitment to consumer value and premier customer service. HSI has a long history of providing sophisticated technology, exclusive products/services, and generous value to its partners and private clientele. For more information, please visit http://Sales.HolidaySystems.com.

For more information, please contact: Holiday Systems International (HSI) Media Relations Department 702-254-3100 media@holidaysystems.com



