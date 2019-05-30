Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme CT Lists Makeup Ingredients to Avoid

Your makeup could have pore clogging ingredients that contribute to acne. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme CT offers a list of comedogenic ingredients to avoid.

OLD LYME, CONNECTICUT, USA, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Makeup is a great tool for concealing acne, expressing individual style, and highlighting natural features. Many people don’t realize, however, that makeup could actually be making their acne worse by clogging pores or adding unnecessary oils to the skin. Often when acne gets worse, makeup is an obvious choice for concealing it but it creates a vicious cycle that can be difficult to break .The worst part of all? Many makeup companies mislead the general public about their products by claiming their make-up is oil-free or non-comedogenic. These words don’t actually mean their product won’t cause your skin to break out more, and are used as marketing tactics to sell more products that are deemed as safe and healthy for the skin. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme CT, owner and founder of Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT recommends checking the ingredients of cosmetic products before using or purchasing to ensure they do not have any pore clogging additives. Many people are very surprised to find these acne causing ingredients in high-end makeup brands. The truth of the matter is, you can find makeup without pore clogging ingredients at high end stores and at drug stores alike.When beginning your search, Rosemary Barclay warns that ingredient lists can seem very overwhelming at first glance. However, sorting through products to find the right one will do wonders for your skin and personal health in the long run. Rosemary Barclay lists ingredients to avoid in skincare at all costs below.AlgaeCocos Nucifera oilKelpLamimariaOlive OilCoconut OilSoya SterolCarrageenanPalm OilPlanktonSeaweedApricot Kernel OilChlorellaSea WhipSpirulinaArgan OilIsopropyl myristateLaureth-4Myristyl myristateOleth-3Since companies often change their formulas, Rosemary Barclay suggests revisiting your product ingredient list every single purchase to keep beautiful, healthy skin. Reintroducing phased out additives will not only bring back unwanted acne, but may cause irritation or redness. Rosemary Barclay recommends consulting the list provided above while shopping for make up.About Rosemary Barclay Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme CT believes that nutrition is fundamental to good health, and affects many faucets of well-being including the skin, energy, immunity, mood, and performance. The Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT, offers solutions to problematic skin without the use of antibiotics or harsh chemicals.She earned a bachelor’s degree and a PhD in biochemistry in addition to becoming a board certified nutrition specialist, certified esthetician, and acne specialist. Rosemary Barclay lives in Old Lyme, CT.



