Plant-based Meat (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Quinoa, Oats, Beans, Nuts) Market - Global Forecast to 2025

The global plant-based meat market was valued at USD 10,500.9 million in 2018; this is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0%, to reach USD 27,932.7 million by 2025.



Plant-based meat products are the meat substitutes derived from plant sources such as soy, wheat, and pea. They mimic the characteristics of animal-based meat in terms of taste and texture. The most commonly available and popular plant-based meat products in the market include nuggets, sausages, meatballs, and burger patties. The prime objective behind the concept of plant-based meat is to reduce animal meat consumption, especially due to the health concerns as well as environmental issues associated with it.



Industrialized animal agriculture has been intensively impacting our environment, sustainability, human health, and animal welfare over the past several decades, which led to the serious environmental issues such as greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions. Thus, government bodies across the globe have started paying more attention to sustainable solutions to the issues related to meat consumption and its adverse effects.



For Instance, in 2016, the Chinese government outlined a plan to reduce its citizens' meat consumption by 50%. In addition, Good Food Institute (GFI) has significantly invested in various universities across the US such as Cornell University; University of California, Davis; and the University of Minnesota, in order to develop and evolve plant-based meat products in terms of their texture and taste.



The key players in global plant-based meat market include:

Amy's Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Gardein Protein International (Pinnacle Foods)

Gold & Green Foods Ltd.

Impossible Food Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods

Morningstar Farms

Quorn Foods

Sunfed

the Vegetarian Butcher

Tofurky

VBites Foods Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Plant-based Meat Market

4.2 Plant-based Meat Market, By Region, 2019 Vs. 2025

4.3 Plant-based Meat Market, By Source, 2019 Vs. 2025

4.4 Asia Pacific: Plant-based Meat Market, By Source & Country

4.5 Plant-based Meat Market CAGR, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Supply Chain

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Vegan and Flexitarian Population Across the World

5.3.1.2 Rise in Awareness About the Awareness of the Health Benefits of Plant-based Meat Over Animal Meat

5.3.1.3 Growth in Government Initiatives Along With Significant Investments

5.3.1.4 Major Food Industry Pioneer Investing and Introducing Plant-based Meat Products

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Population Allergic to Plant-based Meat Sources Such as Soy and Wheat

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 an Alternative Solution to Meet the Tremendously Growing Demand for Animal Meat Products in the Future

5.3.3.2 Favorable Marketing and Correct Positioning of Plant-based Meat

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Perception of Taste

5.3.4.2 Genetically Modified (GM) Soybeans



6 Market Disruptions

6.1 Increase in Usage of Pea as A Base Ingredient for Plant-based Meat Products

6.2 Demand for Variety in Plant-based Pork and Fish Products



7 Plant-based Meat Market, By Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Soy

7.2.1 Key Player Impossible Foods Offering Soy-Based Burgers, With A Robust Presence in the US

7.3 Wheat

7.3.1 Suitable Alternative to Consumers Allergic to Soy

7.4 Pea

7.4.1 Growing Interest Among Plant-based Food Manufacturers in Its Health Benefits

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Companies in Europe are Adding New Ingredients Such as Oats and Quinoa in Plant-based Foods



8 Plant-based Meat Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Burger Patties

8.2.1 Impossible Foods (US) and Beyond Meat (US) are the Two Leading Market Players That are Offering Plant-based Burgers

8.3 Sausages

8.3.1 The Growing Health and Wellness Trends Have Increased the Popularity of Plant-based Sausages

8.4 Strips & Nuggets

8.4.1 Gardein Protein International (Canada) and Morningstar Farms (US) are some of the Key Companies That Offer Plant-based Chicken Strips

8.5 Meatballs

8.5.1 Rising Demand for Variants of Plant-based Meat Products to Drive the Demand for Meatballs Segment

8.6 Others



9 Plant-based Meat Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pork

9.2.1 North American Region Dominated the Pork Segment for Plant-based Meat Market

9.3 Beef

9.3.1 Surging Awareness Associated With Consumption of Beef Protein Through High Nutritional Food is Gaining Importance Among Consumers

9.4 Chicken

9.4.1 Growth in Popularity of Chicken Products to Drive the Demand for Plant-based Chicken Meat

9.5 Fish

9.5.1 Rise in Sales of Fish Products Enabling Plant-based Producers to Offer Plant-based Fish Products

9.6 Others



10 Plant-based Meat Market, By Process

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Grinding

10.3 Mixing

10.4 Blending

10.5 Forming/Shaping

10.6 Freezing Systems

10.7 Storage



11 Plant-based Meat Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

12.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

12.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.1.2 Innovators

12.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

12.3.1 New Product Launches

12.3.2 Expansions & Investments

12.3.3 Acquisitions

12.3.4 Agreements & Partnerships



13 Company Profiles



