The New York I/DD Futures Forum To Focus On Proposed New State MCO I/DD System

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responding to the New York State plans to transition I/DD services to a regional managed care model, Core Solutions Inc. and OPEN MINDS are hosting The New York I/DD Futures Forum, on Wednesday, June 26 in New York City.

The New York I/DD Futures Forum is the first statewide event intended to executives of organizations serving consumers with intellectual/developmental disabilities population prepare for the proposed revisions to the New York State Medicaid Managed Care Organization I/DD System. The proposed revisions to the New York State Medicaid Managed Care Organization I/DD System specialized I/DD plans signals a paradigm shift for managed care affecting individuals, providers, and payers. Over the past several years, 24 states have initiated the process of transitioning I/DD provider services to managed care systems. The scope of these changes has varied from state-to-state, but in many instances, the impact on I/DD providers has been significant. Some providers in those states did not survive the transition.

The New York I/DD Futures Forum is designed as an information-rich day with both market intelligence updates and the perspectives from thought leaders in the field with exclusive content from industry experts: Jay Nagy, CEO, Advance Care Alliance, New York; Betsy Lynam, Chief Program Officer, AHRC, NYC; Edie DiDomenico-Weber, Director, Clinical & Program Informatics, AHRC, NYC; David Wawrzynek, Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS; and Raymond Wolfe, Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS.

WHAT: The NY I/DD Futures Forum

WHERE: WeWork Bryant Park, 54 W. 40th St., New York, NY 10018.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

COST: The NY I/DD Futures Forum is free but space is limited. Advanced Registration is required at: https://www.openminds.com/ny-i-dd-futures-forum/

The New York I/DD Futures Forum program offers the latest information to help executive teams address these new challenges and develop effective strategies to successfully prepare for the anticipated revisions to New York State I/DD MCO model.

About Core Solutions



Core Solutions, Inc. (Core) is a trusted EHR vendor for behavioral health and human services. By operating as a partner first and vendor second, Core supports provider organizations committed to improving whole person care and quality of life for all people touched by the extraordinary challenges of behavioral health and other human conditions. Core’s Cx360 technology solutions give complex care communities everything they need to navigate changing regulatory landscapes and achieve desired outcomes around whole person care. Learn more at coresolutionsinc.com.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com

Chris Williams OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 cwilliams@openminds.com Emily Forgash Core Solutions, Inc. 610-687-6080 ext. 117 eforgash@coresolutionsinc.com

