Wave Computing and Imperas Introduce New MIPS Open Simulator— MIPSOpenOVPsim

New MIPS Open Partner Offering Helps System-on-Chip (SoC) Developers Run Design Verification in Record Time Using MIPSOpenOVPsim

/EIN News/ -- Campbell, Calif. and Oxford, England, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Wave Computing® Inc., the Silicon Valley company accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) from the data center to the edge, and Imperas Software Ltd., the leader in virtual platforms and software simulation, introduced a new Instruction Set Simulator (ISS) for the MIPS Open™ community of SoC designers and processor architects, called MIPSOpenOVPsim™. MIPSOpenOVPsim will be made available for download through the MIPS Open program on June 3, 2019 at https://www.mipsopen.com.

“The Imperas simulation and modeling technology has been a reliable and high-quality testing model used internally by the MIPS engineering team for many years,“ said Krishna Raghavan, president of Wave Computing’s MIPS IP Licensing business. “We’re delighted to partner with Imperas to make this industrial-grade simulation technology available to support the MIPS Open program and further the momentum around open hardware development.”

MIPSOpenOVPsim is a MIPS system architecture simulator, available at no cost, which implements a complete single-core CPU. This downloadable tool delivers industry standard simulations to test commercial SoC design performance and quality. MIPSOpenOVPsim offers:

A jump-start to software and firmware development during the SoC design cycle

Early-stage implementation testing and Design Verification (DV) of MIPS CPU core designs

Acceleration of compliance testing by providing a reference environment

MIPSOpenOVPsim helps SoC developers by providing a comprehensive testing platform for all MIPS Open specifications and extensions including:

The MIPS 32 and 64-bit Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) Release 6 licensed under MIPS Open

MIPS SIMD Extensions v. 1.0

MIPS DSP Extensions

MIPS Multi-Threading (MT)

MIPS MCU

microMIPS Architecture

MIPS Virtualization (VZ)

MIPSOpenOVPsim is an entry ramp for software development, SoC testing and verification. For developers of more advanced designs who need multi-core support and advanced debug tools, Imperas also offers full-capability virtual platforms. MIPSOpenOVPsim includes a freedom to use license model from Imperas, which supports commercial as well as academic use. Further details are available at http://www.imperas.com.

Highlights of MIPSOpenOVPsim include:

“Having partnered with the Wave Computing MIPS engineering team and IP customers over the past decade, our model and simulation technology has enabled MIPS-based devices to be deployed across a broad range of embedded markets,” said Simon Davidmann, president and CEO, Imperas. “This no-cost instruction set simulator is an ideal start for developers looking to explore the potential of various SoC designs through Wave Computing’s MIPS Open program.”

Imperas will demonstrate the MIPSOpenOVPsim, as well as other MIPS-based virtual platforms and tools, at the Design Automation Conference (DAC) taking place June 2-6, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Booth #1030. Further details are at https://www.dac.com.





Wave Computing will highlight MIPSOpenOVPsim at the MIPS Open Developer Day on June 2, 2019 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center Las Vegas, 3600 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV, 89169. Interested developers can register for this free event at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mips-open-developer-day-registration-61820528866

or https://www.mipsopen.com.

About Imperas

Imperas is revolutionizing the development of embedded software and systems and is the leading independent provider of processor models and virtual prototype solutions. Imperas, along with Open Virtual Platforms (OVP), promotes fast simulation models for a spectrum of processors, IP vendors, CPU architectures, system IP and reference platform models of processors and systems ranging from simple single core bare metal platforms to full heterogeneous multi-core systems booting SMP Linux. All models are available from Imperas at www.imperas.com and the Open Virtual Platforms (OVP) website. For more information about Imperas, please see www.imperas.com. Follow Imperas on LinkedIn, twitter @ImperasSoftware and YouTube. All Imperas trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of Imperas Software Limited or their respective holders.

About Wave Computing

Wave Computing, Inc. is revolutionizing artificial intelligence (AI) with its dataflow-based systems and solutions. The company’s vision is to bring deep learning to customers’ data wherever it may be—from the datacenter to the edge—helping accelerate time-to-insight. Wave Computing is powering the next generation of AI by combining its dataflow architecture with its MIPS embedded RISC multithreaded CPU cores and IP. Wave Computing received Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 “Machine Learning Industry Technology Innovation Leader” award and recognized as one of the “Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Providers” by CIO Applications magazine. More information about Wave Computing can be found at https://wavecomp.ai.

###

Wave Computing, the Wave Computing logo, MIPS Open, MIPS32, microAptiv, TritonAI 64 and MIPS are trademarks of Wave Computing, Inc. and its applicable affiliates. All other trademarks are used for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.

Siobhan Lyons Wave Computing 2024319411 slyons@wavecomp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.