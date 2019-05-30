Jeff Nock, Business Executive Describes What Being a Successful Leader Requires

IOWA CITY, IOWA, USA, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Consultant, Jeff Nock has demonstrated fundamental leadership qualities over the years in various positions, improving both small-scale businesses and larger corporations. Jeff Nock shares insight on what makes a successful business leader.“Being a good leader requires steadfast values that promote growth and stability. Leaders must be an example to their staff, peers, and clients on multiple levels. Without good leadership, the culture falls apart, and the business can’t scale from a start-up to a sustainable, growth-oriented company. “Every leader should be sincere about learning the professional interests of their team,” says Jeff Nock , “but they also need to be able to communicate effectively with their team to gain acceptance and drive for the plan and to be able to execute that plan.”Jeff Nock is the CEO & Founder of Prescient Consulting, LLC, understands good leadership. His business helps early-stage and mid-cap companies grow and ultimately achieve their goals by offering a range of services, notably strategic planning, leadership development, and software application development. He teaches companies how a values based, positive leader will affect the entire business, strengthening not only the company’s scalability but also the career potential of each team member. Jeff Nock believes that integrity in business may mean making decisions that hurt the company’s growth in the short run but are the right thing to do and help the company in the long run. When a leader has authentic integrity, he or she will be well-trusted and gain buy in from the team. Patience and integrity go hand in hand. “A great leader must be patient,” says Jeff Nock. “But as the speed of business and especially startups is so fast these days, a good leader must enable action and not allow ongoing deliberation.”Communication is essential for leaders to be successful. They must listen and understand as well as coach, accept feedback, take charge, and be open-minded to individual needs and concerns.Lack of communication will likely lead to employee uncertainty about their roles and eventually turnover and poor operational results.Leaders must also be decisive and willing to take risks. Jeff Nock explains, “A leader who falters on decision making or who is too timid about executive decisions will hinder progress across the board. They should accept opinions or counsel and be open to debate but also be prepared to make the tough call when the time comes. A great leader will also empower their team instead of creating fear, doubt, or animosity.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.