DMI Digital Leader Earns 2019 FedHealthIT Innovation Award

BETHESDA, Md., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMI , a global mobility solutions and digital transformation leader, today announced that a customer, Grants.gov , a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, has earned a 2019 FedHealthIT Innovation Award for its Workspace functionality. DMI implemented Workspace to help streamline the application process for federal grants and increase collaboration for applicants.



The FedHealthIT Innovation Awards honor outstanding programs within the federal health innovation, technology and consulting sectors. The honorees have been nominated and selected by their peers for driving innovation and results across the Department of Veterans Affairs, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Military Health System and Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are honored to receive the 2019 FedHealthIT Innovation Award,” said John Enggren, Director of Grants.gov and 2019 DMI Digital Leader Award honoree. "I’m very grateful to each Grants.gov team member for their efforts and contributions to the program. I’m grateful to HHS leadership and the grants community for their constant support. The Workspace functionality enhances the applicant experience by increasing standardization, collaboration and reducing burden. Grants.gov will continue to improve the grants community experience and offer quality services.”

In 2016, DMI implemented Workspace, now the standard way for organizations or individuals to apply for federal grants on the Grants.gov website . The Grants.gov Workspace allows a grant team to simultaneously access and edit various forms within an application. The platform facilitates real-time collaboration, allows applicants to tailor their workflow to their unique needs and saves resources by fostering the reuse of existing information. More than 250,000 applicants now benefit from this functionality.

“Working with the Grants.gov team has been a pleasure and we are thrilled to see the Workspace project win this impressive award,” said Lana Hadzihasanovic, DMI’s Senior Vice President for Federal Health. “The new Workspace functionality makes it easier for every applicant, from small business owners to top-tier academic institutions, to apply for federal grants. DMI is grateful for the opportunity to work with Grants.gov to help identify opportunities to modernize their platform and implement new, innovative enhancements.”

DMI has worked with Grants.gov since 2011. The partnership includes website management, operations, hosting and service. In 2018, the company helped Grants.gov launch its mobile app, which was downloaded more than 140,000 times in one year.

