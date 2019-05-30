Erie Insurance partners with OneShield Software to Advance its Digital and Product Strategy in Commercial Lines

New licensing agreement expands on a long-standing relationship between the companies. The arrangement will accelerate Erie Insurance’s strategic investment to introduce new Commercial product offerings in new and existing markets through an enhanced digital experience.

After almost a decade of collaboration with OneShield Software (www.OneShield.com), Erie Insurance Group (“ERIE”) (www.ErieInsurance.com) of Erie, Pennsylvania is expanding their use of OneShield Policy across all its commercial insurance lines. Erie Insurance has also secured future licensing permissions to consolidate their personal and life lines of business on the same policy platform.





“Before making this decision, we did extensive research on the latest technologies available within our industry,” says Timothy Shine, ERIE’s Vice President, Commercial Lines Technology. “It validates that OneShield Policy remains the best platform for our technology transformation and plans for future growth. OneShield provides a robust and flexible platform which is routinely enhanced, offering us an advantage in the industry.”

OneShield Policy will enable ERIE to advance their digital strategy of simplification and consolidation on an extendable and adaptable platform. Today, they have multiple portals supporting various product offerings. The new capabilities within OneShield Policy will allow ERIE to consolidate their product offerings while maximizing existing technology investments.

Another feature that will enable ERIE to advance its strategy, notes Shine, is OneShield’s Package Designer. “This capability will enable us to easily wrap together different lines of coverage into a single policy package,” he says. “As a result, we can have seamless filing adoption by state or jurisdiction, without having to maintain distinct products for each state.”

“ERIE has been a long-time valued customer of OneShield and we are ecstatic they selected us as their enterprise platform for their commercial lines products,” says Liza Smith, OneShield’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Consulting.

“The implementation of OneShield Policy will provide ERIE the comfort of a single, scalable platform, while providing the option to interface with key existing technologies and portals,” says Smith. “For a fast-growing business such as ERIE, this ultimately offers the opportunities for the speed and flexibility the industry demands for their on-going policy management needs.”

About OneShield

OneShield Software delivers core business software solutions to the global insurance and broader financial services industry, deployed in the cloud or on-premise. Our portfolio of standalone, subscription and cloud-based software products includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and analytics solutions that leverage a tool-based open architecture and single data model platform to streamline your business. OneShield Software automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership.



With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA and offices in India, Canada, and Australia, OneShield, Inc. has a total of 50 products in production across the P&C, life, and health insurance markets.

To learn more, visit OneShield.com.



About ERIE

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners’ insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

