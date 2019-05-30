Simon Segars of Arm Named Chair of ESD Alliance Governing Council

Will Lead 10-Member Governing Council to Grow ESD Alliance, Oversee Programs, Initiatives, Including ES Design West

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance , a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, today named Simon Segars, chief executive officer (CEO) of Arm, chair of its 10-member Governing Council.



Simon Segars, CEO of Arm, chair of the ESD Alliance Governing Council.





“Chairing the ESD Alliance’s Governing Council is an honor,” remarks Segars. “We have a duty to help shape the electronic and semiconductor design ecosystem now and into the future. It will be a pleasure to work with my fellow Governing Council and members of our community as it continues to evolve toward a more forward-looking, system-centric approach to design.”

Other Governing Council members are:

“The ESD Alliance has a new set of programs and initiatives, including ES Design West,” notes Smith. “Simon’s knowledge, expertise and sound advice is welcome and valued.”

ES Design West

The ESD Alliance’s ES Design West , co-located with SEMICON West 2019 July 9-11 at San Francisco’s Moscone Center, is the only event in North America to address commercial achievements of the electronic system design community. It links electronic system and semiconductor design with the electronic product manufacturing and supply chain, to highlight how the disciplines are drawing closer together.

Program details, exhibitor, networking and registration information can be found at the ES Design West website . Follow ES Design West on Twitter: #ESDesignWest

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance , a SEMI Strategic Association Partner representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. Visit www.esd-alliance.org to learn more.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Since 1970, SEMI has built connections that have helped its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. SEMI maintains offices in Bangalore, Berlin, Brussels, Grenoble, Hsinchu, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley (Milpitas, Calif.), Singapore, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.semi.org and follow SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

