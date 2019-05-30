Middlesex Water’s Jay Kooper Wins General Counsel of the Year

ISELIN, N.J., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), a provider of water, wastewater and related utility services, is pleased to announce that its Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Jay L. Kooper, has won the 2019 NJBIZ General Counsel of the Year Award in the Public Company category.

The General Counsel of the Year Awards program honors New Jersey’s standout General Counsels and Chief Legal Officers for their efforts in contributing to the success of their companies. Winners were selected in five categories: Public Company, Private Company with revenues up $500 Million, Private Company with revenues over $500 Million, Non-profit or Government Organization and Healthcare Organization.

Kooper was among eleven finalists in the Public Company category. Winners were selected by a panel of independent judges.

Kooper considers his greatest contribution to date the creation and fostering of a legal culture within the Middlesex Water enterprise that emphasizes quality control, risk mitigation and doing the right thing by the Company’s constituencies and partners.

“Jay’s tenacity and legal acumen have been important elements in our company’s success,” said Dennis W. Doll, Chairman, President and CEO of Middlesex Water. “To be selected for top honors among the distinguished group of finalists in his category is an accomplishment we can all celebrate. We congratulate Jay on this prestigious recognition,” added Doll.

Middlesex Water Company, organized in 1897, provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services through various subsidiary companies.

