$26.12 Bn Outdoor Power Equipment (Lawn Mower, Chain Saw, Trimmer & Edger) Markets - Global Forecast to 2024

The outdoor power equipment market is estimated to grow from USD 22.32 billion in 2019 to USD 26.12 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.2%.

Different types of outdoor power equipment (OPE) are used in garden maintenance and landscaping applications. Equipment considered in this report are lawnmowers (riding and non-riding), saws, trimmers & edgers, blowers (handheld & backpack), tillers and cultivators, snow throwers, and others.



Lawnmowers are expected to continue to account for the largest market size in the coming years, followed by handheld products such as saws, and trimmers and edgers. Lawnmowers are the most widespread outdoor power equipment utilized to maintain lawns, gardens, and yards across the world. Lawnmowers can be fuel or electric powered. With different types of lawnmowers such as walk-behind mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, and robotic lawn mowers, end users can maintain different types of landscaping designs, such as small yards and gardens to large parks and farm areas.



Riding lawn mowers or ride-on lawnmowers are designed for the maintenance of large lawns and are ideal for uphill and downhill mowing. Non-riding lawn mowers include walk-behind lawnmowers and robotic lawnmowers. Walk-behind lawn mowers are further classified into self-propelled mowers and push mowers. The increasing practice of gardening has been the major factor driving the lawn mowers market growth, especially in the residential application. Other end-users of lawnmowers include municipalities and commercial lawn mowing service providers.



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Landscaping Services and Increasing Interest of Homeowners in Gardening Activities

5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Battery-Powered Outdoor Power Equipment for Maintaining Lawns and Gardening Activities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Maintenance Cost and Availability of Outdoor Power Equipment at Lease

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Focus on Manufacturing Smart and Connected Outdoor Power Equipment

5.2.3.2 High Preference for Rental Services of Outdoor Power Equipment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Safety Regulations and Strict Trade Policies

5.2.4.2 Designing Ergonomic and Lightweight Outdoor Power Equipment

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Research and Development

5.3.2 Component Manufacturers and Suppliers

5.3.3 Outdoor Power Equipment Manufacturers

5.3.4 Distributors and Retailers

5.3.5 End Users

5.3.6 Post-Sales Services



6 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lawn Mowers

6.2.1 Riding Lawn Mowers

6.2.1.1 Rear Engine Riding Mowers

6.2.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Rear Engine Riders in the US and Europe to Drive Its Growth During Forecast Period

6.2.1.2 Lawn Tractors and Garden Tractors

6.2.1.2.1 Rising Adoption of Lawn and Garden Tractors By Homeowners to Propel Its Demand

6.2.1.3 Zero-Turn-Radius Mowers (ZTR)

6.2.1.3.1 Zero-Turn Riding Mowers to Grow at Highest Rate in Riding Lawn Mowers Market

6.2.2 Non-Riding Lawn Mowers

6.2.2.1 Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers

6.2.2.1.1 Push Mowers

6.2.2.1.1.1 Demand for Push Walk-Behind Mowers to Grow Especially in the US from 2019 to 2024

6.2.2.1.2 Self-Propelled Mowers

6.2.2.1.2.1 Self-Propelled Mowers to Be Preferred Choice Among Homeowners for Large Size Yard Maintenance

6.2.2.2 Robotic Lawn Mowers

6.2.2.2.1 Europe Dominated Robotic Lawn Mowers Market in 2018

6.3 Saws

6.3.1 Chainsaws

6.3.1.1 Gasoline-Powered Chainsaws to Remain Preferred Choice Among Professionals

6.4 Trimmers and Edgers

6.4.1 Trimmers and Brush Cutters

6.4.1.1 Growing Popularity of Garden Maintenance to Increase Demand for Trimmers and Brush Cutters

6.4.2 Hedge Trimmers

6.4.2.1 Demand for Electric Hedge Trimmers From Residential Users to Rise During Forecast Period

6.4.3 Walk-Behind Edgers and Trimmers

6.4.3.1 Demand for Fuel-Powered Walk-Behind Trimmers to Grow for Large Yard Maintenance

6.5 Blowers

6.5.1 Backpack

6.5.1.1 Backpack Blowers to Be Increasingly Adopted By Professional Users During Forecast Period

6.5.2 Handheld

6.5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Battery-Powered Handheld Blowers From Homeowners/DIY Users

6.6 Tillers and Cultivators

6.6.1.1 Residential Applications to Dominate Market for Tillers and Cultivators From 2019 to 2024

6.7 Snow Throwers

6.7.1 Europe and North America to Lead Market for Snow Throwers During Forecast Period

6.8 Others



7 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, By Power Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fuel Powered

7.2.1 Gas-Powered Equipment to Hold Larger Size of the Market During Forecast Period

7.3 Electric Powered

7.3.1 Corded

7.3.1.1 Environmental Regulations to Drive Growth of Corded Equipment Market in Coming Years

7.3.2 Cordless

7.3.2.1 Rising Adoption of Battery-Powered Handheld Equipment to Drive Demand for Cordless Equipment Market



8 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Increasing Garden Activities to Propel Growth of Market for Commercial Applications

8.3 Residential/DIY

8.3.1 Growing Popularity of DIY Gardening Culture to Drive Outdoor Power Equipment Market for Residential/DIY Applications



