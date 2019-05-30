Account-Based Marketing Market - Global Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Account-Based Marketing Market by Account Type, Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global account-based marketing market size is expected to grow from USD 651.9 million in 2018 to USD 1,196.9 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period.



Major growth drivers for the market include the focus on identifying the right audience, growth of social media and social advertising, and increased customer lifetime value.

In the account-based marketing market by account type, the strategic account-based marketing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major growth driver is the increasing need by organizations to focus largely on larger accounts and target individuals directly in the company.

The telecom and IT industry vertical's market size in the account-based marketing market has grown rapidly, due to the increasing number of subscribers generating large volumes of data and adopting account-based marketing for providing customers with better IT-enabled solutions and services. The government and public sector vertical, however, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Government and civil service agencies adopt account-based marketing tools and services to understand customer behavior from the managed big data. Government and public sector organizations focus on customer-centric strategies to enhance customer satisfaction. They adopt account-based marketing services to leverage new data capabilities for clients in the public sector which shows increased interest in targeting specific job functions.

The account-based marketing market by deployment mode includes on-premises and cloud deployment modes. The cloud-based deployment mode benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security. Owing to an increasing number of applications being deployed over the cloud, there is a shift from traditional on-premises account-based marketing solutions to cloud-based account-based marketing solutions across enterprises of all sizes.

The global account-based marketing market by region covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the market by regions, as account-based marketing solutions have already penetrated in the region. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the presence of half of the world's mobile users, the largest number of social media users, the rising trend of online shopping experience, and the increasing internet connection and speed in the region.

Account-based marketing market faces challenges, such as selection of the right tools for account-based marketing, and GDPR and data collection practices. Lack of awareness and reluctance to shift from traditional sales practices, and inaccuracies in the data sets may limit the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Account-Based Marketing Market

4.2 Account-Based Marketing Market: Market Share, By Region

4.3 Investment Opportunities In The Account-Based Marketing Market

4.4 Account-Based Marketing Market, By Deployment Model

4.5 Account-Based Marketing Market, Top 4 Industry Verticals And Regions

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need For Identifying The Right Audience

5.2.1.2 Growth Of Social Media And Social Advertising

5.2.1.3 Increased Customer Lifetime Value

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack Of Awareness And Reluctance To Shift From Traditional Sales Practices

5.2.2.2 Inaccuracies In The Data Sets

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption Of Cloud-Based Solutions

5.2.3.2 Rising Impact Of Ai And Big Data Analytics On Account-Based Marketing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Selection Of The Right Tools For Account-Based Marketing

5.2.4.2 Gdpr And Data Collection Practices

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 The Role Of Marketing Automation In Account-Based Marketing

5.3.2 Account-Based Marketing Fundamentals

5.4 Account-Based Marketing: Use Cases

5.4.1 Use Case #1: Improve Sales Conversion Rate

5.4.2 Use Case #2: Improve Data Integrity And Web Engagement

5.4.3 Use Case #3: Improve Inbound Lead Generation

6 Account-Based Marketing Market, By Account Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Strategic Account-Based Marketing (One-To-One Account)

6.3 Account-Based Marketing Lite (One-To-Few Account)

6.4 Programmatic Account-Based Marketing (One-To-Many Account)

7 Account-Based Marketing Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tools

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Managed Services

7.3.2 Professional Services

7.3.2.1 Consulting Services

7.3.2.2 Support And Maintenance Services

8 Account-Based Marketing Market, By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud

9 Account-Based Marketing Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 Account-Based Marketing Market, By Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

10.3 Retail And Ecommerce

10.4 Government And Public Sector

10.5 Healthcare And Life Sciences

10.6 Automotive And Manufacturing

10.7 Media, Telecommunication, And It

10.8 Others

11 Account-Based Marketing Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Prominent Players In The Account-Based Marketing Market

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches And Product Upgradations

12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, And Agreements

12.3.3 Expansions And Funding

12.3.4 Acquisitions

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Hubspot

13.2 Techtarget

13.3 Demandbase

13.4 Marketo

13.5 6Sense

13.6 Insideview

13.7 Act-On Software

13.8 Engagio

13.9 Radius Intelligence

13.10 Terminus

13.11 Addaptive Intelligence

13.12 Albacross

13.13 Celsius Gkk International

13.14 Drift

13.15 Evergage

13.16 Integrate

13.17 Iterable

13.18 Jabmo

13.19 Kwanzoo

13.20 Lattice Engines

13.21 Mrp

13.22 Madison Logic

13.23 Triblio

13.24 Uberflip

13.25 Vendemore



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n67cb4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Advertising and Marketing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.