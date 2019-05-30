NAFC Announces Board of Directors Call for Nominations

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is now accepting applications for its 2020 Board of Directors Nominations. The NAFC’s 13-member Board seeks candidates committed to its mission of caring for America’s medically underserved and the organizations who serve them.



"Our nation's free and charitable clinics are a vital component of our healthcare safety net. The work done at the local and state levels broadens access to care for individuals and families across our country,” said current Board Chair Dr. Bobby Kapur, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Jackson Memorial Hospital. “The Board and the NAFC are strengthened when the voices and ideas from the frontlines guide our Association's efforts. Just as you serve our patients each day, we are looking for leaders to serve on the NAFC Board and dedicate their efforts to our local mission at the national level.”



Applications must be submitted by July 31, 2019 at 5pm Eastern time. The NAFC is looking for candidates who will help the organization build a diverse and inclusive culture that embraces all voices of our member organizations. Additionally, the NAFC is looking for individuals to help develop fundraising, marketing and policy efforts. First round phone interviews for selected candidates will be held during the weeks of September 9, 2019 and September 16, 2019. Per the NAFC Bylaws, a minimum of 60 percent of Board Members must be from the NAFC Membership Category. All interested candidates should reach out to the NAFC for more information by emailing info@nafcclinics.org.



###



About the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics



The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c(3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all. For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org. Follow the NAFC on Twitter at @NAFClinics and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NAFCClinics.



Kerry Thompson National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics 7036477427 kerry@nafcclinics.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.