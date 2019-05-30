Asia-Pacific Switchgear Markets, 2018-2019 & 2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Switchgear Market, Forecast to 2025 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The APAC switchgear market will continue to grow at a steady CAGR of 2.9% from 2018 to 2025
The growth is attributed to the increasing power demand and grid connectivity across APAC. Moreover, the market will also be driven by retrofit of ageing equipment, especially for MV and HV switchgears.
Nonetheless, the growth opportunities vary across regions in APAC. Southeast Asia will remain as the fastest growing region during the forecast period, and this growth will be attributed by its rapid development in grids and construction. Although East Asia is the largest market segment, it is expected to account a low CAGR of below 2%. This trend is similar to that in ANZ, where the growth is relatively lower in the mature markets.
Among the 6 nations in Southeast Asia, the top 3 countries include Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia, which together held a share of 58.1% in 2018; these countries will continue to maintain their dominance during the forecast period as well. In East Asia, Japan leads the market in terms of market size, but Taiwan is expected to witness better growth rates, especially in the HV segment. In ANZ, segments with better growth opportunities will be from LV and MV switchgears in New Zealand. Across all regions, utilities are the main customers over commercial and residential and industrial end users. In terms of voltage class, LV switchgears will be the fastest growing segment when compared with MV and HV switchgears.
Identified key growth opportunities include eco-friendly gas for switchgears, M&As, and smart devices and data analytics. With the rise in environmental concerns among end users, manufacturers are working on developing alternate, more eco-friendly insulation and arc extinguishing medium. Competition will continue to be stiff and therefore companies in the transmission and distribution markets are expanding business footprint through M&As. New opportunities also exist in customer engagement and edge intelligence applications. Data gathered can be used to make near-real-time decision and help utilities in making the grid more resilient and reliable.
This research service also looks into competitive analysis and landscape and other key trends in the market. The base year is 2018 with forecast up to 2025.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the APAC switchgear market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- What are the key growth opportunities in this region for switchgear vendors?
- Which are the countries that are likely to register strong growth in the region during the forecast period?
- What are the key end-user groups in the region for switchgears?
- Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Associated Multimedia
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Switchgear Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends-Total Switchgear Market
- Market Engineering Measurement
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Market Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Voltage Class
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Voltage Class
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Switchgear Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity-Eco-friendly Gas
- Growth Opportunity-Mergers and Acquisitions
- Growth Opportunity-Smart Devices and Data Analytics
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. East Asia Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- East Asia Market-End-user Analysis
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Voltage Class
- Japan Market-Revenue Forecast by Voltage Class
- South Korea Market-Revenue Forecast by Voltage Class
- Taiwan Market-Revenue Forecast by Voltage Class
- East Asia Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
8. SEA Analysis
9. ANZ Analysis
10. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Companies in Others
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions
- Chint Electric
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- Hitachi
- Hyosung
- LSIS
- Meidensha
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Ormazabal
- RPS Switchgear
- Ranhill Energy and Resources
- Schneider Electric
- Seondo Electric
- Shihlin electric & engineering corporation
- Siemens
- Tamco Switchgear
- Tenaga Switchgear
- Terasaki Electric
- Toshiba
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ie66mj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Electrical Switches
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.