Global 2019 Managed SD-WAN Market Forecasts Report 2017-2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Global Managed SD-WAN Market Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) continues to attract the attention of enterprises eager to leverage the business benefits offered by the technology; for example, faster deployment of branch sites, cost savings from using private and public networks, optimized cloud connectivity, and application-aware routing.
In this report, we provide an overview of key market trends in the global managed SD-WAN market, market revenue and customer sites forecasts, and detailed competitive profiles of leading managed SD-WAN providers in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Definitions
3. Market Trends
4. Market Forecasts
- Forecast Methodology & Taxonomy
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Total Revenue Forecast, Global, 2017-2023
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Split by Regions, Global, 2017- 2023
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Total Customer Sites Forecast, Global, 2017-2023
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Total Customer Sites Breakdown by Regions, Global, 2017-2023
5. North America Market Forecasts
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, North America, 2017-2023
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, North America, 2017-2023
6. European Market Forecasts
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, Europe, 2017-2023
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, Europe, 2017-2023
7. Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) Market Forecasts
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, APJ, 2017-2023
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, APJ, 2017-2023
8. Latin America (LATAM) Market Forecasts
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, LATAM, 2017-2023
- Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, LATAM, 2017-2023
9. Competitive Profiles of Leading Global Managed SD-WAN Service Providers
- AT&T
- Verizon
- CenturyLink
- Masergy
- Colt
- Orange Business Services
- Telia
- Vodafone Business Services
- Cato Networks
- Tata Communications
- Singtel
- Telstra
- China Telecom
- Telefnica Vivo
- Embratel
- IFX Networks
- Logicalis
10. Appendix
- Business Communication Services (BCS) Program Publications
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Learn More - Next Steps
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dm50xy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Networks
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.