2019 Voice Evacuation Systems Market in Terms of US$ Thousand - Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016 Through 2024
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Voice Evacuation Systems in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 40 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Active Total Security Systems (India)
- ATES Group (Netherlands)
- Audico Systems Oy (Finland)
- Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd. (UK)
- Bosch Security Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Eaton Corporation (USA)
- Hacousto Protec (Netherlands)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- Honeywell Life Safety Systems UK (UK)
- Gent by Honeywell (UK)
- Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)
- OPTIMUS S.A (Spain)
- RCF S.p.A (Italy)
- Siemens Building Technologies (Switzerland)
- STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- TOA Corporation (Japan)
- UTC Building and Industrial Systems (USA)
- Chubb Fire & Security Ltd. (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Voice Evacuation Systems (VESs): A Prelude
Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Voice Evacuation Systems (VESs) Market
Ranked by Importance Attached by Manufacturers
Benefits Encourage VES Deployments on a Larger Scale
New & Harmonized Standards Set the Platform for Wider Proliferation of VES
High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects
A Snapshot of Systems, Equipment & Components Deployed in Building Automation
Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the VES Market
VES Manufacturers Focus on End-to-End Support Services
Competition Grows from Low-Cost Asian Companies
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Innovations Unfold New Growth Opportunities
Customer Requirements Prompt Technological Advancements
Vendors Integrate Infotainment Features to Boost System Appeal & Image
Wireless Models Set to Proliferate the Market
VESs Featuring Advanced Software Make their Way
Stable Growth in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for the Market
Non-Residential Building Market: Key Consumer of VESs
Demand on Rise from Transportation Sector
VES Seeks Role in the Airport Security Mix
List of Select Airport Bombings in the Recent Past
Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector
Residential Buildings: Small but Important Market
Widening Addressable Market to Accelerate Future Deployments
VES for Mass Notification
Standalone Systems Ideal for Small to Medium-Sized Buildings
Custom Made Systems Suffice Demanding Requirements of ultifaceted Facilities
Scalable Systems Gain Preference in Large & Complex Sites
3. REGULATORY STANDARDS
Codes and Regulations in the US
NEPA 72 Code
Role of Canadian Fire Alarm Association
European Standards for Voice Alarm Systems
EN 54-16 Standard
EN 54-24 Standard
Revised BS 5839-8
ISO 7240-16:2007
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Voice Evacuation Systems: An Introduction
Types of Voice Evacuation Systems
Significance of Voice Evacuation Systems
Key Benefits
Components of Voice Evacuation Systems
Voice Sounders
Loudspeakers
Emergency Microphones
Networked and Wireless Systems
Areas of Application
Implementation of Voice Evacuation Systems
Third-Party Testing
Benefits of Testing
Code of Practice
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Dynacord Launches PROMATRIX 6000 Public Address and VES
Bosch Introduces PAVIRO Public Address and Voice Evacuation System
Siemens Unveils the Novigo Voice Alarm System
Biamp Systems to Introduce Vocia, a Networked Paging and voice evacuation System
AMBIENT SYSTEM Introduces miniVES
PASO Introduces New Compact PAW4500-VES Range
Baldwin Boxall Introduces BIM Objects for EVC System
TOA Electronics Southern Africa Introduces VX-3000 VE System,
RCF Unveils DXT Series of Emergency Evacuation Systems
Ateis Introduces Boutique PA/VA System
TOA Electronics Europe Unleashes VX-3000 Voice Evacuation System
RCF Launches DXT Series Emergency Evacuation Systems
Baldwin Boxall Unveils VIGIL Eclipse4
Hacousto International Unveils 4EVAC Compact 500 Voice Evacuation System
TOA Launches VM-3000 Mass Notification Systems
Bosch Rolls Out PAVIRO Public Address and Voice Evacuation System
RCF Launches DTX 9000 and 3000 Digital Voice Alarm Systems
Tannoy Introduces THL-1 EVAC Systems
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Highlander Partners Acquires Biamp Systems
SigNET to Distribute RCF's EN54-16 and EN54-24 Voice Alarm Systems
TOA Electronics Receives UL864 Certification for VM-3000 Series
Johnson Controls Merges with Tyco
Baldwin Boxall Receives LPCB Certification for Entire Range of VIGIL2 Voice Alarm Products
Eaton Receives UL-listing for SAFEPATH Emergency Communications System
TOA Establishes TOA Benelux
Potter Takes Over Harrington Fire Alarm
Potter Acquires Evax Systems
Vaughan Sound Joins TOA Partner Network
Bravida Fire & Security Bags Contract from Swedavia
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 40 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 56)
- The United States (12)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (38)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (19)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gstsqc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
