SafeBreach Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Collaboration Enables Customers to Validate and Maintain the Efficacy of Their Endpoint Security Controls

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeBreach, a leader in breach and attack simulation, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, a collaborative initiative to help organizations defend against increasingly sophisticated, fast moving threats worldwide.



The collaboration between SafeBreach and Microsoft will enable customers to safely simulate cyber-attacks to validate their security controls are working as expected. This will enhance the efficacy of their endpoint security and create a higher level of confidence in their overall security program. The integration of SafeBreach and Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), a unified endpoint protection platform, will enable both enterprise and cloud customers to measure their security posture, configure their policies to meet their needs, continuously validate their Microsoft Defender ATP deployments, and respond to threats faster and more efficiently.

“SafeBreach’s Hacker’s Playbook™ of attack methods and scenarios is the richest in the industry, and we are excited to bring this unique capability to the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and all Microsoft Defender ATP customers,” said Itzik Kotler, CTO and Co-Founder of SafeBreach. “Control validation is a key capability that enables security teams to maximize the full potential of the controls they’ve deployed, and with the collaborative approach of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, it will create a new and exciting offering.”

“We are pleased to have SafeBreach bring their expertise and intelligence to the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to advance the efficacy of our customers’ endpoint security controls,” said Ryan McGee, Director of Product Marketing for Security at Microsoft Corp. “They share our commitment to collaboration within the cyber security community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to threats faster.”

About SafeBreach

SafeBreach is a leader in breach and attack simulation. The company’s groundbreaking platform provides a “hacker's view” of an enterprise’s security posture to proactively predict attacks, validate security controls and improve security operations center (SOC) analyst response. SafeBreach automatically executes thousands of breach methods from an extensive and growing Hacker’s Playbook™ of research and real-world investigative data. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Draper Nexus, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, PayPal and investor Shlomo Kramer. For more information, visit www.safebreach.com or follow us on Twitter @SafeBreach.

SafeBreach Media Contact

Corinna Krueger

corinna.krueger@safebreach.com

510-219-3634



