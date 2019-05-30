Carahsoft and GovLoop Host Citizen Experience and Engagement Seminar in Washington D.C., June 11, 2019

RESTON, Va., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and GovLoop , the Knowledge Network for Government, are proud to host this year’s Citizen Experience & Engagement Seminar . This one-day event will discuss how agencies are working toward improving citizen experiences (CX) and engagement initiatives, including digital communications and social media, data visualization and analysis, self-services portals, and shifting mindsets and business to a citizen-first approach.

During keynotes, panel discussions and a networking session, attendees will learn:

Insights from the 21 st Century IDEA on how to realign agencies around their mission to better serve citizens

Concrete next steps to modernize your agency’s CX efforts

Tools and technologies to help you improve your CX journey

Attendees may earn up to three continuing professional education (CPE) credits for attending the seminar.

WHO:

Public sector experts and industry thought leaders will discuss best practices for aligning an agency’s mission with the needs of their citizens. The opening keynote, featuring a speaker from the General Services Administration, will share the challenges this agency faced on its way to modernizing their CX strategy and how they are overcoming them.

Each panel will focus on key engagement strategies, including embracing digital services such as automation, meeting CX goals, assessing resources and tools, and training your agency to more effectively engage with citizens. The panels will be preceded by a complimentary breakfast, and networking opportunities are available throughout the event as well as after the final presentation. Government panelists include:

Dorothy Aronson, Chief Information Officer, National Science Foundation

Lauren Alexanderson, Digital Services Expert, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Alexis Bonnell, Chief Innovation Officer, U.S. Agency for International Development

David Herlihy, Head of Digital Innovation, Arlington County

Kaegy Pabulos Starnes, Senior Manager, Mobile Experience, U.S. Department of Education

Marcy Katz Jacobs, Executive Director, Digital Service, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Chad Sheridan, Chief Information Solutions Service Delivery and Operations Branch, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Production and Conservation Mission Area’s Business Center

Panels will also feature industry leaders including:

Jonathan Benett, Technical Director for Digital Government Solutions, Adobe Systems Federal

Angy Peterson, Vice President for Digital Engagement Services, Granicus

Ben Cathers, Principal Solutions Consultant, Hootsuite

Bob Withers, Director, Public Sector, New Relic

Joey Zumaya, Leader of Government Team, LinkedIn Learning, North America

This year’s event is sponsored by the following industry partners:

Accela

Adobe

Granicus

Hootsuite

Liferay

LinkedIn Learning

New Relic

WHEN:

7:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

WHERE:

JW Marriott, Washington DC

1331 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC 20004

Directions and Information

REGISTER:

The event agenda and registration are available on the Citizen Experience & Engagement Seminar website . The event is complimentary for all government attendees. Contact Lorin Krzywicki at (703) 889-9737 or ces@carahsoft.com for more information.

