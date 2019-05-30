DMI Citizen-Soldier to Speak at D-Day 75th Anniversary Event

Virginia National Guard 29th Infantry Division Commanding General to Honor D-Day Heroes

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMI Federal President John Epperly travels to Normandy, France to represent the Virginia National Guard’s 29th Infantry Division and speak at a ceremony honoring the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Europe.



Epperly, in addition to his leadership role at DMI, is the Commanding General of the 29th Infantry Division in the Virginia National Guard based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Members of the 29th Infantry Division were among the first Allied forces to break through the German lines on June 6, 1944, as part of Operation Overlord, the campaign to liberate Western Europe from the Nazis.

“I’m humbled to represent the members of the 29th Infantry Division at the 75th anniversary of the assault on Omaha Beach. The D-Day invasion remains the most significant battle in the Blue and Gray Division’s one hundred year history,” says Epperly. “The friendship between the 29th Infantry Division and the people of Vierville-sur-Mer, France was born on that fateful day and has endured. I look forward to the ceremonies and would like to recognize DMI for the company’s support of my service in the Virginia National Guard.”

“John is a citizen-soldier who demonstrates a commitment to excellence on a daily basis,” said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj. “We fully support John’s leadership in the Virginia National Guard and thank John, and the many other citizen soldiers who work at DMI, for their service to our nation.”

About Maj. Gen. Epperly

For nearly three decades, Maj. Gen. Epperly has commanded troops in the U.S. Army, including one of the U.S. Army's 18 Infantry Divisions comprising up to nine brigades and 18,000 Soldiers. A combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and a graduate of West Point, Epperly is currently the Commanding General of the 29th Infantry Division of the Virginia National Guard.

In addition to his distinguished military service, Epperly has 25 years of business experience in both the federal and commercial sectors. He was recently promoted to president of DMI Federal.

About DMI:

DMI, a leading end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, artificial intelligence and secure device and app management. The company’s unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in its dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of enterprise commercial clients, ten U.S. Federal Departments and a rapidly growing number of state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google.

