Fusion and Everstake Partner to Create Opportunities for Non-Technical Investors

Fusion Foundation, the non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance, today announced that it is now partnering with Everstake, a staking service provider, to expand opportunities for Everstake’s integration with Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchains, and for customers to stake and amplify potential profits from their crypto investments.

Founded by Attic Lab, a top 21 EOS block producer and a developer of the Codex.one crypto exchange, Ukraine-based Everstake comprises a team of experienced developers, financial experts and blockchain enthusiasts. By running highly secure and reliable nodes for PoS protocols, Everstake leverages enterprise-level hardware to ensure maximum efficiency, security and transparency.

PoS is a type of consensus algorithm by which a cryptocurrency blockchain network aims to achieve distributed consensus. In PoS-based cryptocurrencies, the creator of the next block is chosen via various combinations of random selection and wealth or age. In contrast, the algorithm of proof-of-work-based cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, uses mining; that is, the solving of computationally intensive puzzles to validate transactions and create new blocks.

“Fusion has a strong track-record of creating opportunities for financial markets to integrate onto blockchain,” said Sergii Vasylchuk, CEO and Founder of Everstake. “As we move closer to realizing this integration, we are pleased to be Fusion’s technical partner in enabling and enhancing the way value can be achieved.”

Non-technical investors can benefit from the service as no additional infrastructure or knowledge of how to start a node is required. Fusion token holders have the potential to earn passive income from their crypto assets. Token holders can continue holding their Fusion (FSN) tokens, and instead send time-locked Fusion tokens, a derivative of the Fusion token, directly to Everstake. In turn, Everstake will execute on mining blocks and generating rewards on behalf of the Fusion tokenholder.

“We’ve created a time-locked FSN token, which is a derivative of the Fusion token, to serve as a unique PoS mechanism,” said Dejun Qian, Founder and CEO of Fusion. “By partnering with Everstake and their technologically advanced staking and infrastructure services, we can create new opportunities for token holders to amplify potential income from their crypto investments in a way previously not possible.”

Everstake members can stake on Fusion and buy FSN tokens with their rewards. For an estimate of rewards available through Fusion, visit this staking calculator.

About Fusion Foundation

Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.

About Everstake

Everstake is a staking service provider that helps institutional investors and regular token holders to profit off their crypto assets. We operate in a wide range of Proof of Stake blockchains, providing our customers with numerous options to choose from. Pick the most promising projects, delegate with Everstake and make 5%-20% annually. Visit https://everstake.one/ to learn more.

