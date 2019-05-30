PV Nano Cell Files 20-F

MIGDAL HA’EMEK, Israel, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTCQB: PVVNF), (the “Company” or “PV Nano Cell”), an innovative provider of inkjet-based digital printing solutions and producer of single-crystal, metal nano-metric based products and conductive digital inks, has filed its 2018 Form 20-F annual report pursuant to section 1 or 15(d).



PV Nano Cell is the developer of the state-of-the-art Sicrys™ conductive inks based on single crystal nano-particles of silver and copper. PV Nano Cell offers complete inkjet-based, industrial-standard printing solutions for prototyping and mass production applications. All printing solutions include inks, printers and the printing process required for high throughput, mass production digital printing.



PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “We filed our 2018 Form 20-F annual report on May 15th, after a very intensive period. We are happy to report that our revenue grew significantly in the last year - $460,739 in 2018 up from $88,691 and $67,678 in 2017 and 2016, respectively. These represent the start of commercial sales for mass production digital additive printing processes, we expect to see a continuous growth in the current year and onwards. Growing commercial sales, the fact that new investors have joined us and together with our teams hard focus and efforts with new additional potential customers are the key to our continuous growth going forward (see previous announcement on the investments and very successful Lopec show)”.

About PV Nano Cell

PV Nano Cell has developed innovative conductive inks for use in printed electronics (PE) applications and solar photovoltaics (PV). PV Nano Cell's Sicrys™ ink family is a single-crystal, nano-metric silver conductive ink delivering enhanced performance. Sicrys™ is also available in copper-based form, delivering all of the product's properties and advantages with improved cost efficiency. Sicrys™ silver conductive inks are been implemented in mass production applications and used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications developments, including photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, antennas, sensors, touchscreens and other applications. In addition, PV Nano Cell has expanded its capabilities to include an integrated prototyping, design and R&D unique printer by the recent acquisition of DigiFlex. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

Forward–looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the industries in which the Company operates; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow, profitably exploit new business, and sign new agreements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting PV Nano Cell, reference is made to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

