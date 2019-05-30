World $7.5 Billion Kitchen Furniture Market Outlook to 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kitchen Furniture: World Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World production of kitchen furniture was worth around US$ 51.8 billion (EUR 45.9 billion) in the year 2017, accounting for around 12% of total world furniture production. If compared to the previous year, kitchen furniture production increased by 5% (3% in EUR).



The world trade of kitchen furniture is expected to reach US$ 7.5 billion by 2022. In 2017, 2.1 million units of kitchen furniture were traded worldwide (US$ 2,950 / EUR 2,600 per kitchen, at factory prices, excluding appliances). Germany is by far the leading exporter of kitchen furniture worldwide, exporting worth US$ 2.2 billion kitchen furniture in 2017. After the US, the main importers of kitchen furniture are France, Netherlands, Switzerland, China, Norway, Austria, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan. The kitchen furniture market is projected to reach approximately 29 million units by 2022.



This report provides an overview of the world trade of kitchen furniture, with statistical data (production, consumption, imports, exports, in volume and value) for 60 countries selected according to their contribution to the international trade of kitchen furniture.



The report identifies the opportunities that arise in the global kitchen furniture market and it is a helpful tool for companies exporting kitchen furniture as it contains a rich collection of key country data, allowing comparisons among different areas.



Production and consumption of kitchen furniture are given at world level and by country, both in value and units. International trade statistics (imports and exports) of kitchen furniture by country of origin/destination are included, as well as trade balance data covering the years 2012-2017.



Statistics 2012-2017 and outlook data are also available in a country format. They include: historical series (2012-2017) of kitchen furniture trade by country of origin and destination; production, exports, imports and consumption data in value for the years 2012-2017 and data in volume for 2017, economic indicators (population, households, household consumption expenditure), exchange rates local currency per US$ and local currency per EUR; real growth of GDP (forecast 2018-2022); a comparison with imports in volume of selected built-in appliances (hoods, refrigerators, dishwashers) for the last available year, generally 2017.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Part I: The World Market For Kitchen Furniture



1. Production and consumption

Percentage breakdown of world kitchen furniture production and consumption by country

World market of kitchen furniture production and consumption: focus on 60 countries. Comparison with macro indicators. Data in US$ and EUR million

World market of kitchen furniture: production, international trade and consumption. Focus on 60 countries. Data in US$ and EUR million and Thousand units

2. Trade

World trade of kitchen furniture, 2012-2017. Current US$ and EUR billion and annual percentage changes

3. The main exporting countries

Exports of kitchen furniture, 2012-2017: focus on 60 countries. US$ and EUR million and annual percentage changes

Six major exporting countries of kitchen furniture. Exports, 2012-2017. US$ and EUR million

4. The main importing countries

Imports of kitchen furniture, 2012-2017: focus on 60 countries. US$ and EUR million and annual percentage changes

Six major importing countries of kitchen furniture. Exports, 2012-2017. US$ and EUR million

5. Main trade destinations

Kitchen furniture. Main destination of exports for 60 countries. Percentage values

Kitchen furniture. Main origin of imports for 60 countries. Percentage values

6. Trade balance

Trade balance of kitchen furniture, 2012-2017: focus on 60 countries. US$ and EUR million

7. Kitchen furniture forecasts 2018-2022

Kitchen furniture consumption and trade worldwide, 2012-2017 data and 2018-2022 forecasts. Comparison with macro scenario

Kitchen furniture consumption worldwide, 2012-2017 data and 2018-2022 forecasts. Units (000) and % change

Kitchen furniture trade worldwide, 2012-2017 data and 2018-2022 forecasts. US$ million and % change

Real growth of GDP: focus on 60 countries. Historical data 2012-2017 and forecasts 2018-2022



Part II: Country Tables



Part III: Profiles Of Selected 30 Leading Kitchen Manufacturers Worldwide

Website, turnover, kitchen sales and a short profile of selected kitchen furniture companies worldwide

Companies Mentioned



