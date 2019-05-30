Vertically integrated hemp organizations can reduce processing anxiety by using aqueous extraction for on-demand full spectrum oil

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Supercritical LLC, is introducing its industrial scale hemp oil processors that use water to extract full spectrum oil in under a second. Processors can extract oil from your organic hemp, with a capacity of 10,000 lbs to 100,000 lbs per day. The continuous feed process is the only in the industry that uses water as the solvent, to produce a eco-extracted oil, that can be labeled with organic and green branding.



The industrial processors are modular, and mounted into standard shipping containers, with plug-and-play connectivity. The systems will include one-touch processing and remote monitoring, using the new SpaceX Starlink (when it becomes available). With these systems you can hit the ground running for fall harvest, or be mobile for point-of-use extraction.

Systems processing hemp flower with an average production cost of $18 per pound, and selling at only $2/gram, can expect a payback in under a month. Since the closed-loop system uses water as the solvent, electricity is the only consumable to run the process. If you are able to utilize the Capstone Turbine, or solar energy with the Tesla Powerwall to produce your own power, you may be able to reduce your payback even further by capturing the 10-30 percent tax credit.

Infinity Supercritical LLC offers innovative processing technology, and a visionary future, for clean and green hemp oil extraction. Please visit https://sonicextractor.com for more information.

Contact: G. Giese | CEO | Infinity Supercritical LLC | TEL (720) 541-9113

greg@infinitysupercritical.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.