Maple Ridge Community Management Names Craig McMillan as New Branch President

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga , ON, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM), an Associa company, is proud to announce the recent promotion of Craig McMillan, RCM®, ACCI®, CMCA®, CAPM®, to branch president.



Mr. McMillan has more than 20 years of community association management, customer service, and business management experience and has been a valued MRCM team member for 15 years. He has worked in a variety of capacities including district manager, general manager of operations, and vice president of operations. As the new president, he will focus on client growth and retention, operations, and employee education and training initiatives. He will also lead the MRCM team through the current legislative and industry changes.



“Craig’s extensive understanding and knowledge of the industry combined with his experience in customer service and business management will provide our clients with the highest level of customer service available,” stated Todd Copper, Associa regional vice president – international operations. “He has been an asset to the MRCM team for more than a decade and we look forward to his innovative leadership style and his approach to delivering quality customer service.”



Mr. McMillan holds the Registered Condominium Manager (RCM®) designation from the Association of Condominium Managers of Ontario (ACMO), Associate of the Canadian Condominium Institute (ACCI®) designation from the Canadian Condominium Institute (CCI), Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB), and Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM®) designation from Project Management Institute (PMI).



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



