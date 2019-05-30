The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PSMT, T, BV and S

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Class Period: October 26, 2017 to October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

During the class period, PriceSmart, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) that the Company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) that the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) that these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) that the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) that there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) that increasing competition negatively impacted the Company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

Class Period: (a) Shares purchased pursuant to the June 2018 acquisition of and merger with Time Warner and/or (b) shares purchased between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2019

AT&T Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AT&T had substantially increased prices, while at the same time discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service; (ii) as a result, DirecTV Now subscribers were leaving (i.e., not renewing) as soon as their promotional discount periods expired, while at the same time new potential DirecTV Now customers were unwilling to pay the higher prices and therefore not subscribing at all; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV)

Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant to the IPO completed around July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2019

The complaint alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements in the Offering Documents relating to the IPO, including omitting or failing to disclose that: (i) a material portion of BrightView’s contracts were underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the Company; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView would implement a “managed exit” strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers; (iii) this “managed exit” strategy would negatively impact BrightView’s future revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so well into fiscal year 2019; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S)

Class Period: January 31, 2019 to April 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2019

The complaint alleges that Sprint made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information. In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the class period Sprint misrepresented the number of net postpaid subscriber additions in its Form 10-Q for the period ending December 31, 2018. Sprint would later admit that the data was “incomplete,” and “not a substitute for a realistic analysis of the key factors that are most probative of Sprint’s overall competitive position and prospects,” because “postpaid net additions recently have been driven by ‘free lines’ offered to Sprint customers and the inclusion of less valuable tablet and other non-phone devices, as well as pre to post migrations that do not represent ‘new’ Sprint customers.”

