New 5G Price Tracker Analyses the First Commercially Available 5G Services

Global 5G Tariff Tracker provides pricing information on all of the 5G services commercially launched by MNOs to-date. Initially published twice a year (May and November each year) the service will move to a quarterly service with the introduction of more 5G products.



It is still early days for 5G services launches. Initial 5G services have been launched in the USA, Korea, Australia, Switzerland. The November 2019 edition will have far more coverage, as a number of launches are planned for the latter part of 2019.

Average 5G plan pricing is currently USD $73.65 per month, with half of the 20 plans having unlimited mobile data or a mobile data allowance set at 100GB per month or above.



The first edition of the Telecoms Pricing 5G Price Tracker provides a survey of the four Country Markets where 5G commercial services have been introduced - the Country Markets of - Australia, South Korea, Switzerland and the USA.



Already many different flavours of 5G are emerging. And there remain restrictions on the 5G service launches by both the types of device and coverage availability.



For example, the 5G service launch in the USA is only available in the central business area of selected city markets with only a few devices available. Verizon offers the Motorola Moto Z3 smartphone which requires an additional 5G Moto Modi modem to be purchased for Verizon 5G to be accessed. Verizon also charges an additional USD $10 per month rental for 5G on top of its existing unlimited plans.

Otherwise the launch of 5G services still remains in process. MNOs are still waiting for the launch of new smartphones. For example, Swisscom is due to introduce the Oppo and LG V50 ThinQ smartphones in May, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in July. (The launch of the Samsung Fold 5G device shown at the MWC is being delayed).



1. The 5G service plans available

2. The 5G service coverage and speeds

3. The 5G service pricing

4. The 5G service devices available



Telecom Pricing also shows the average 5G price rentals being applied, which is currently USD $73.65 per month - out of 20 plans launched to date. Of those 20 plans five have unlimited mobile data and five have a mobile data allowance of 100 GB per month or above included - with 5G being positioned as a premium product associated with high mobile data usage.

Summary and key trends

4G pricing verus 5G pricing

5G smartphones and devices

Other 5G news

Motorola

Samsung Galaxy

Swisscom

Verizon

