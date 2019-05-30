Uniserve Announces Increase in 20,000,000 Unit Private Placement to 24,000,000 Units at $0.08 per Unit / Extension of Terms of Debenture Debt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) wishes to announce that it has increased its originally announced 20,000,000 Unit private placement as announced on May 6, 2019 to 24,000,000 Units on the same terms and conditions as set out in the original May 6, 2019 Release. The Units remain at $0.08 per Unit with each Unit consisting of one common share and one transferable 2 year share purchase warrant. One warrant will be exercisable for one additional common share at $0.12 per share during year one, and $0.15 per share during year two. The proceeds derived from the total 24,000,000 Unit private placement will be used for general working capital. There will be no finder’s fees or commission paid pursuant to this placement and the same remains subject to Exchange approval.



Uniserve further wishes to announce that it has amended the terms of its $570,000 debenture debt by extending the maturity date to June 30, 2021 from July 31, 2020, and amending the conversion price to $0.12 per share during year one, and $0.15 per share during year two to the date of expiration.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com .

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

