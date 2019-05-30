Kisses from Italy Opening Initial European Location

Miami, Florida-based “Kisses from Italy” returns to its Italian roots with the unveiling of its first European location

MIAMI, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KISSES FROM ITALY INC., the Florida based popular fast-casual eatery today announced the opening of its inaugural corporate-owned Italian location near the port city of Bari on the Adriatic Sea.



“We are thrilled to announce that our initial European location will be a Kisses from Italy - Restaurant, Bar and Lounge concept,” states Company President and CEO Michele Di Turi. “We are both hopeful and confident this will be the first of many new outlets across the European continent. Italian traditions and culture have always been the source of inspiration behind our culinary concept,” continued Di Turi. “It was therefore only natural that we select an emblematic locale to begin our expansionary journey through Europe. It is expected to allow us to establish and build our European franchise program and distribution network, as well as creating efficiencies that can be scaled across the various business units.” The new restaurant, located at Strada Provinciale 70 #100, Via Vittorio Veneto 100 Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italia, is also expected to become the Company’s training facility for future franchisees in Europe.

With a satisfying, healthy and wallet-friendly Mediterranean-inspired menu, the Company’s restaurants deliver a simple and effective business model that centers itself on superior quality products and customer service. The new location has already produced noticeable excitement from discerning local customers who have embraced the fresh perspective provided by the soon-to-be American-based – Restaurant, Bar and Lounge.

About KISSES FROM ITALY Inc.

KISSES FROM ITALY is a U.S. based restaurant chain focused on fast-casual dining with traditional Italian panini, homemade lasagna, salads, panzerotti Di Bari, coffee and dessert offerings. The Company currently operates three corporate owned stores. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. This was followed by three additional sites across the greater Ft. Lauderdale/Pompano Beach area

For more information about Kisses from Italy, its locations and business please visit http://www.kissesfromitaly.com or contact Michele Di Turi, President and CEO at michael@kissesfromitaly.com or (305-423-7129) as well as Malcolm McClintock, Alabaska Marketing at mgmcclintock@aol.com or (407-408-0912).

