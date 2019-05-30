Global Anticoagulants Research Report 2019: Annual Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016 Through 2024 - Generics Prevail in the Traditional Market
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anticoagulants: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Oral Anticoagulants
- Injectable Anticoagulants (Unfractionated Heparin, & Low Molecular Weight Heparin)
The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott India Limited (India)
- Aspen Holdings (South Africa)
- Bayer AG (Germany)
- Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan)
- Pfizer Inc. (USA)
- Sanofi S.A. (France)
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
Topics Covered
1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Venous ThromboEmbolism (VTE)
A Prelude
Anticoagulants Market Driven by Novel Oral Anti-coagulants
Sizing the Market
Safety Issues Associated with Erstwhile Market Leaders
Warfarin & Heparins
Anticoagulants
Evolution from Injectables to Oral Drugs
Conventional Oral Drug
Warfarin
Face the Heat
The Newer Breed of NOACs
Comparative Analysis of Warfarin and Novel Oral Anticoagulants
Bevyxxa (Betrixaban)
The Latest Approved NOAC
Aging Population: A Crucial Driver for Anticoagulants Market
Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease
A Major Growth Factor
Increasing Prevalence of AF Impacts Growth Prospects
Rising Stroke Statistics
An Opportunity Indicator for Anticoagulants
Increasing Incidence of Knee/Hip Replacement Surgeries Drive Market Growth
Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets
Adverse Effects: A Key Market Deterrent
Common Adverse Effects of NOAC Therapies
Increased Bleeding
A Major Concern with Newer Agents
Novel Oral Drugs: Absence of Antidote & Other Concerns
US FDA Delays Andexxa (the Xarelto and Eliquis Antidote) Approval
Reversal Agents for DOACs
Threat of Generics Looms Large on the Anti-Coagulants Market
Patent Expiries of Oral Anticoagulants
Pipeline Analysis
Tecarfarin (Espero BioPharma)
List of Ongoing NOAC Studies
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
NOACs to Emerge as Mainstream Option for VTE Patients
NICE Guidelines Promote NOAC Usage in Atrial Fibrillation
NOACs as Alternative/Supplement to Antiplatelet Therapy
Increase in Heparin Trade Boosts the Market
Modern Developments Improving Anticoagulation Management
Researchers Find Significant Correlation between NAOC and Newer Health Risks
NOAC Underdosing Trend Restrains Universal Acceptance
Underutilization of Oral Anticoagulants in Atrial Fibrillation
Generics Prevail in the Traditional Market
Patent Expiries of Traditional Anticoagulants in the US
Inadequate Trials Mar Pediatric Anticoagulants Market
New Advancements Improve Anticoagulation Management
Growing Demand for Self-Testing
LMWHs Ease Outpatient Management
3. SEGMENT ANALYSIS
Oral Anticoagulant Agents
Traditional Oral Anticoagulants
Warfarin
Coumadin
The Branded Warfarin
Advantages and Alternatives
Side Effects
Limitations
Novel Oral AntiCoagulants (NOAC)
Approved Indications of Various NOACs by Geographic Region
Approved Anticoagulant Agents in a Nutshell
Pradaxa (Dabigatran Etexilate)
Pradaxa and Warfarin
A Comparative Study
Xarelto (Rivaroxaban)
Xarelto Patent Expiry in Various Regions
Apixaban (Eliquis)
Savaysa (Edoxaban)
Bevyxxa (betrixaban)
Injectable Anticoagulants
Injectable Anticoagulants
An Insight
Heparin
The Backbone of Injectable Anticoagulants
Unfractionated Heparin
Advantages and Alternatives
Limitations
Low Molecular Weight Heparins (LMWH)
Indications
Advantages
A Focus on Select Heparin-based Injectables
Lovenox/Clexane (enoxaparin)
Approved Indications for Lovenox
Advantages and Alternatives
Fragmin (dalteparin sodium)
Approved Indications for Fragmin Use
Fraxiparine (nadroparin)
Innohep (tinzaparin)
Normiflo (ardeparin)
Clivarine (reviparin)
Non-Heparin Anticoagulant Injectables
An Overview
Arixtra (fondaparinux)
Angiomax (bivalirudin)
Advantages
Argatroban/Novastan
Side Effects
4. THERAPEUTIC INDICATIONS
Venous/DVT Thrombosis Indications
Venous Thromboembolism
Venous ThromboembolismCauses and Symptoms
Deep Vein Thrombosis
Pulmonary Embolism
Orthopedic (Hip or Knee Replacement) Surgery
General Surgery
Cancer
Arterial Thrombosis Indications
Arterial Thrombosis
Acute Coronary Syndromes
Atrial Fibrillation
Unstable Angina
List of Approved Anticoagulants for Unstable Angina
Myocardial Infarction
Non ST-Segment Elevation MI
Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT) Indications
Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia with Thrombosis (HITTS)
Other Indications
Hemodialysis
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS
Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Agrees to hold off Pradaxa's generic version
Portola Pharmaceuticals Declares Results of CHMP Oral Explanations for Andexanet Alfa and Betrixaban
Daiichi Sankyo Introduces Anticoagulant Lixiana OD Tablets
FDA again Delays Approval of AndexXa
US FDA Approves Bayer's Xarelto
Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives U.S FDA Approval for Bevyxxa
Armetheon Receives European Medicines Agency's Support for Studying Tecarfarin prior to MAA Filing
Armetheon Agrees with FDA for Conducting a Study for Tecarfarin Prior to NDA Filing
Rivaroxaban (Xarelto) Receives Patent Term Extension in US
Armetheon Declares Positive Results of Tecarfarin versus Warfarin
FDA Approves Pradaxa Antidote Praxbind
CFDA Approves Bayer's Xarelto
Raplixa Anticoagulant by MDCO Receives FDA Approval
Teva Launches Argatroban Injection in the US Market
BMS and Pfizer Announce Phase III Results of Apixaban
Boehringer Ingelheim Receives Priority Review by FDA for Idarucizumab BLA
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Perosphere's PER977
FDA Approves Savaysa/Edoxaban
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Daiichi Sankyo Introduces Anticoagulant Lixiana OD Tablets in Japan
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer Presents New Analyses for Eliquis (apixaban) Clinical and Real-World Data
Espero Pharmaceuticals and Armetheon Plans to Merge
Portola Pharmaceuticals Signs a Loan Agreement with Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Presents Data on Necuparanib at the ASCO Annual Meeting
Reig Jofre Acquires Chiesi Espaa SA a sodium heparin
Chiesi Acquires Three Hospital Products -- Kengreal, Cleviprex and Argatroban for Injection
Bayer Collaborates with Janssen on Extended Clinical Investigation of Xarelto
Bayer to Acquire Experimental Anticoagulant from Isis Pharmaceuticals
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Key Statistics
US: The Largest Market for Anti-Coagulants
A List of FDA Approved Anticoagulants
Eliquis and Xarelto lead the US NOAC Market
AndexXa
Another Reversal Agent for NOAC
Growth Drivers/Trends
Atrial Fibrillation
A Key Risk Factor, Driving the Demand for Anti-Coagulants
Rapidly Ageing Demographics Drive Growth in the Anticoagulants Market
Surge in CVD Incidence
Major Growth Factor
Manufacturers' Patient Assistance Programs Support Increased Sales
US Injectable Anti-Coagulants Market
Decline in Heparin Demand
Extending the Use of Heparin to New Indications
Product Introductions/Approvals
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Graying Population Spurs Growth of Anticoagulants
Product Launches
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Europe: A Major Anti-Coagulant Market
Increasing Aging Population Boosts Demand
New Drugs Drive Use of Oral Anticoagulants in Atrial Fibrillation Patients
B.Market Analytics
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Sanofi S.A.
A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Focus on Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Stroke Statistics
Opportunity Indicator for Anticoagulants
NICE Guidelines Promote NOAC Usage
B.Market Analytics
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
4g. REST OF EUROPE
Market Analysis
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Highly Populated Asian Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
B.Market Analytics
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Favorable Reimbursement for NOACs
LMWH
The leading Heparin Segment
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Abbott India Limited
A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 58)
- The United States (23)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (30)
- France (1)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)
- Africa (2)
