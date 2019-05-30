World High-End Design Furniture Markets, 2019-2023 - Examine the Potential of 30 Cities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The High-End Design Furniture Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The High-End Design Furniture Market provides an overview of the world market for high-end home furnishings, with a particular focus on Europe.



In detail, the research includes:

The identification of the geographical areas with the highest potential in terms of high-end home furniture consumption; it has been developed a synthetic indicator of potential demand expressed by the countries taking into account most important variables related to the consumption of luxury/ high-end products. For 40 countries, estimates of high-end furniture market, high-end contract furniture projects and high-end furniture market at retail prices (2018) are provided.

Demand drivers at a global level. Analysis of the distribution of the world's wealth and millionaires (2018), the furniture imports flows (2013-2018) and luxury hotels pipeline (2019-2023).

The potential furniture market in a selection of 30 cities worldwide.

Each profile of 30 cities includes:

Socio-economic indicators (2018-2023): population, number of households, household consumption, GDP per capita, the share of households by income group;

Estimates of the potential furniture market in each city and the forecasts for the furniture market development to the year 2023;

Lists and location of furniture flagship and mono-brand stores of a selection of furniture manufacturers active in the high-end market, highlighting the most recent openings of flagship/mono-brand stores in the city.

Focus on the high-end home furniture industry in Europe. Estimates of the European production of this segment by country (2018). The breakdown of high-end furniture production is provided also by product (home, upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture) per each country. The chapter offers an overview of the competitive system in Europe with a ranking of the top 100 manufacturers by turnover. Detailed profiles of major European furniture manufacturers mainly operating in the high-end furniture market and short profiles for other companies are included.

Financial analysis of a selection of major furniture players in the segment in Europe. It is the result of processing of a dataset made up of the companies balance sheets (2013-2017). It provides a study of the main profitability and employees ratios (ROI, ROE, and EBITDA).

Annex. Directories of mentioned manufacturer companies provide full contact information for each company mentioned in this Report.

Key Topics Covered:



1. A Worldwide Overview Of The High-End Home Furniture Market

1.1 Demand drivers at a global level. Total household wealth by geographical area, wealth per adult by country, Number of millionaires and ultra-high net worth individuals, High-end design furniture imports, Luxury hotels' pipeline

1.2 The world high-end design furniture market. Top 40 high-end design furniture markets and Type of product

1.3 Leading high-end furniture manufacturers. Companies linked with fashion and luxury automakers' brands, Well established high-end furniture companies, Companies that manufacture products with a high content of craftsmanship



2. The Potential Furniture Market In A Selection Of Cities Worldwide And Flagship Stores

2.1 Sample, methodology and definitions

2.2 A selection of 30 world cities with the highest potential in terms of furniture demand

2.3 Flagship/mono-brand stores of a selection of main high-end furniture companies



Profiles Of The Selected 30 Cities

Each profile includes:

Socio-economic indicators

Potential furniture market and forecasts for the furniture market development to 2023

Lists and location of furniture flagship and mono-brand stores of a selection of furniture manufacturers active in the high-end market

3. Focus: The High-End Design Furniture Industry In Europe

3.1 Production and consumption of high-end furniture in Europe and basic data by country

3.2 Investments in industrial design

3.3 The competitive system. Production of high-end design home furniture and localization of a selection of top players. Ranking by turnover

3.4 Profiles of leading high-end furniture manufacturers and short profiles of other leading high-end furniture manufacturers



4. Financial Analysis Of A Selection Of European Companies

4.1 Sample selection, methodology, and definitions

4.2 The high-end design furniture market performance. Key financial data and Ratios

4.3 The high-end design furniture market performance

4.4 Companies rankings - Top 50 companies by turnover growth, employment, EBITDA Margin, added value per employee



Annex: Short Profiles Of Design/High-End Furniture Manufacturers

Companies Mentioned



B&B Group

BoConcept

Bulthaup

Calligaris

Diethelm Keller Premium Brands

Ekornes Group

Luxury Living Group

Minotti

Molteni Group

Poliform

Poltrona Frau

Roche Bobois International

Roset Group

Vitra International

Willi Schillig Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdxse

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Furniture



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.