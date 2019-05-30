Cinedigm to Present at LD MICRO Invitational Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO, and Erick Opeka, president of Digital Networks, will present at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference at 10:00 a.m. PT on June 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. The conference will be webcast and can be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/cidm/ .

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, contact James Carbonara, Hayden IR at james@haydenir.com.



ABOUT CINEDIGM



Since inception, Cinedigm has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adjusting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .

Jill Calcaterra

jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

310-466-5135

424-281-5417







