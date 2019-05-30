OrthAlign, Inc. Announces Launch of HipAlign® Application for Surgical Navigation in Total Hip Arthroplasty

/EIN News/ -- Aliso Viejo, CA, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nearly a decade, OrthAlign has been a provider of choice for smart-technologies powering total knee arthroplasty. The Company has been laser-focused on designing devices and software that are simple-to-use, that deliver accurate and precise outcomes, and that can scale across users’ needs without requiring burdensome economic investment in capital equipment. Now, OrthAlign is pleased to announce the full commercial launch of the HipAlign® application, creating a true technology platform spanning large joint surgeries for total knee, partial knee, and approach-agnostic total hip replacement.



The HipAlign application joins KneeAlign® and UniAlign™, all available on OrthAlign’s smart-tech navigation units. During surgery, the HipAlign application provides real time abduction and anteversion of the acetabular cup and measures intra-operative changes in leg length. Both implant- and approach-agnostic, HipAlign is now available to all surgeons performing THA.



Unlike older large-box navigation systems, or robotic systems, OrthAlign’s technologies require no up-front cost to use. The surgeon operates a cell-phone sized hand-held navigation unit within the sterile field. The units leverage micro-electromechanical sensors such as gyroscopes and accelerometers to register patient anatomy intra-operatively, and then to live-navigate instrumentation. There is no need for pre-operative imaging or for large, image-guided systems inside of the OR.



Dr. Rafael J. Sierra, MD of Mayo Clinic has been an early-user of the HipAlign application. “I use HipAlign in all of my THA procedures,” he says. “It has taken away the guesswork in positioning the cup and femoral component position. The accurate cup placement the application provides complements my combined anteversion technique by allowing me to individualize implant position for any patient.”



“This is an exciting time of growth for OrthAlign,” said Eric B. Timko, OrthAlign’s CEO and Chairman. “Just a year ago at the AAOS 2018 annual meeting, we officially launched our direct anterior approach for hip. This year, we have completed the HipAlign platform by adding a lateral-approach workflow. OrthAlign is constantly evolving and is committed to providing surgeons with the most up-to-date smart technologies so that they can ensure the best quality of care for their patients.”This announcement comes on the heals of Frost & Sullivan recognizing OrthAlign for their technology leadership.



About OrthAlign, Inc.OrthAlign is a privately held medical device and technology company, developing advanced technologies that deliver healthier and more pain-free lifestyles to joint replacement patients, globally. We provide healthcare professionals with cutting edge, computer-assisted surgical tools that seamlessly and cost-effectively deliver vital data and clinical results to optimize outcomes for our patients. For more information regarding OrthAlign, please visit www.orthalign.com

Adam Simone OrthAlign asimone@orthalign.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.