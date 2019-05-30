Hyperice Introduces Hypersphere Mini, a Cutting-Edge Massage Ball for Targeted Muscle Relief

The compact device uses pressure and vibration technology to relieve tension

IRVINE, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYPERICE , the leader in recovery and movement enhancement technology, today announces the launch of its latest product, Hypersphere Mini. The device is a compact, portable version of the existing award-winning Hypersphere – a state-of-the-art recovery massage ball that offers consumers a combination of targeted pressure and vibration to improve the body's overall performance and mobility.



/EIN News/ -- At just one pound, Hypersphere Mini delivers high intensity vibration into the body, loosening and relaxing muscles, while increasing range of motion, circulation and flexibility. Its spherical shape and compact size is optimal for localized treatment, targeting specific parts of the body, such as glutes, hips, back, shoulders and feet, as well as being portable and travel friendly. Additional features include:

Compact, portable size at 3.9”

Digital circuitry controls with 3 speed settings

Textured rubber exterior targets vibration for more localized therapy

USB rechargeable lithium ion battery with 2+ hours of use per charge

Keeping the body’s soft tissue loose is essential for maintaining flexibility and range of motion. While traditional myofascial therapy balls can help the body stay loose, Hypersphere Mini’s added vibration takes the experience to another level of recovery.

“The Hypersphere Mini can help anyone relieve tension, relax muscles and improve circulation to move better and live better,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “We are excited to launch this product today in over 60 countries worldwide.”

Hyperice has created the Hypersphere Mini as a way to benefit consumers that want to improve their health and wellness. Whether you’re a pilot, a fire fighter, a NBA professional, a fitness enthusiast, an esports athlete, or a business professional, the Hypersphere Mini is aimed at helping everyone, everywhere.

“As we evolve as a brand, we are always looking to improve and expand our product offering,” said Anthony Katz, Founder of Hyperice. “With Hypersphere Mini, we wanted to give people the opportunity to use our technology anywhere they go. The Mini is our smallest, lightest and most travel friendly product we have ever released, and the perfect companion for people who are looking to enhance their overall wellness.”

Hypersphere Mini retails for $99 and is available on Hyperice’s website starting today.

For more information about Hyperice and the Hypersphere Mini, visit https://hyperice.com/hypersphere-mini

About Hyperice : HYPERICE is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in portable high-performance sports medicine and orthopedic devices that provide preventative treatment, accelerate injury recovery, and enhance muscle and joint performance. HYPERICE's groundbreaking technology is setting the standard and is being used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms and in rehabilitation facilities globally.

Media Contact

Brittany Zoet

Uproar PR for Hyperice

312-878-4575 x243

bzoet@uproarpr.com



