Carling Avenue Voted Ottawa’s Worst Road
Top 10 Worst Roads for All Ontario Announced
OTTAWA, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The votes are in. CAA North & East Ontario revealed today that Ottawa’s Worst Road for 2019 is Carling Avenue, followed by Hunt Club Road and Saint Joseph Boulevard. The top worst road in Ontario is Eglinton Avenue East in Toronto.
/EIN News/ -- This is the second consecutive year that Carling has topped the Ottawa list and that Hunt Club Road and Mitch Owens have appeared in Ottawa’s top five.
CAA’s annual campaign also revealed that the worst road for the Northern Ontario region is Regent Street in Sudbury.
Ottawa’s Top 10 Worst Roads 2019
- Carling Avenue, Ottawa
- Hunt Club Road, Ottawa
- Saint Joseph Boulevard, Ottawa
- Riverside Drive, Ottawa
- Mitch Owens Road, Ottawa
- Merivale Road, Ottawa
- Heron Road, Ottawa
- North River Road, Ottawa
- River Road, Ottawa
- Bank Street, Ottawa tied with
Anderson Road, Ottawa
Northern Region Top 10 Worst Roads 2019
- Regent Street, Greater Sudbury
- Lorne Street, Greater Sudbury
- Bay Street, Sault Ste. Marie
- Frood Road, Greater Sudbury
- Kingsway, Greater Sudbury
- Algonquin Boulevard East, Timmins
- Maley Drive, Greater Sudbury
- Paris Street, Greater Sudbury
- Algonquin Boulevard West, Timmins tied with
Lakeshore Drive, North Bay
- Barrydowne Road, Greater Sudbury tied with
Lasalle Boulevard, Greater Sudbury
Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads 2019
- Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto
- Riverdale Drive, Washago
- Dufferin Street, Toronto
- County Road 49, Prince Edward
- Barton Street East, Hamilton
- Burlington Street East, Hamilton
- Avondale Road, Belleville
- Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto
- Carnegie Beach Road, Scugog
- Bathurst Street, Toronto
CAA remains committed to holding its annual Worst Roads campaign every spring. The campaign provides a platform for Ontarians to make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand that roadway improvements are a priority for citizens, and to make the appropriate changes where they need to be made.
About CAA NEO
CAA NEO provides roadside assistance to Members, along with an extensive array of travel and insurance services designed to suit the individual needs, wants and expectations of its Members.
Media Contact:
Mandy Chepeka, Communications Manager, CAA North & East Ontario,
Phone: 613.820.1895 X 6415, mchepeka@caaneo.on.ca
