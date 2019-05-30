Carling Avenue Voted Ottawa’s Worst Road

Top 10 Worst Roads for All Ontario Announced

OTTAWA, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The votes are in. CAA North & East Ontario revealed today that Ottawa’s Worst Road for 2019 is Carling Avenue, followed by Hunt Club Road and Saint Joseph Boulevard. The top worst road in Ontario is Eglinton Avenue East in Toronto.



/EIN News/ -- This is the second consecutive year that Carling has topped the Ottawa list and that Hunt Club Road and Mitch Owens have appeared in Ottawa’s top five.

CAA’s annual campaign also revealed that the worst road for the Northern Ontario region is Regent Street in Sudbury.

Ottawa’s Top 10 Worst Roads 2019

Carling Avenue, Ottawa Hunt Club Road, Ottawa Saint Joseph Boulevard, Ottawa Riverside Drive, Ottawa Mitch Owens Road, Ottawa Merivale Road, Ottawa Heron Road, Ottawa North River Road, Ottawa River Road, Ottawa Bank Street, Ottawa tied with

Anderson Road, Ottawa

Northern Region Top 10 Worst Roads 2019

Regent Street, Greater Sudbury Lorne Street, Greater Sudbury Bay Street, Sault Ste. Marie Frood Road, Greater Sudbury Kingsway, Greater Sudbury Algonquin Boulevard East, Timmins Maley Drive, Greater Sudbury Paris Street, Greater Sudbury Algonquin Boulevard West, Timmins tied with

Lakeshore Drive, North Bay Barrydowne Road, Greater Sudbury tied with

Lasalle Boulevard, Greater Sudbury

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads 2019

Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto Riverdale Drive, Washago Dufferin Street, Toronto County Road 49, Prince Edward Barton Street East, Hamilton Burlington Street East, Hamilton Avondale Road, Belleville Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto Carnegie Beach Road, Scugog Bathurst Street, Toronto

CAA remains committed to holding its annual Worst Roads campaign every spring. The campaign provides a platform for Ontarians to make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand that roadway improvements are a priority for citizens, and to make the appropriate changes where they need to be made.

About CAA NEO

CAA NEO provides roadside assistance to Members, along with an extensive array of travel and insurance services designed to suit the individual needs, wants and expectations of its Members.

Media Contact:

Mandy Chepeka, Communications Manager, CAA North & East Ontario,

Phone: 613.820.1895 X 6415, mchepeka@caaneo.on.ca

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.