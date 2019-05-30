BT TV Chooses Couchbase to Provide a Personalised, High-Performance Experience on Any Device

Couchbase allows BT TV to guarantee a consistent service to millions of subscribers at all times

LONDON, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Couchbase, Inc. today announced that BT TV, provider of broadcasting services to millions of UK homes, is using Couchbase to power its on-demand TV services. BT TV chose Couchbase for its caching capabilities, which ensures high performance, and for its underlying architecture that maintains this performance on workloads at significant scale. BT TV provides a personal, simple, and brilliant experience to its customers, on any device, in real-time-- from resuming a paused TV show on a different device, to recommending content based on viewing habits and service packages. With Couchbase, BT TV can reliably provide a perfectly-tailored experience to its customers, who often generate more than 50 interactions each time they change a screen.





“Quite simply, Couchbase is business-critical for us,” said Jérôme Tassel, Director of TV & Broadband Services Engineering at BT. “As a NoSQL database, its ability to manage the vast number of interactions we process centrally, and share that with all relevant devices in real-time, means it can guarantee the best experience for our customers. The fact that it also supports enterprise-level availability, including full replication, means we can be sure we’re doing everything possible to ensure nothing disrupts our customers’ viewing experiences.”





“The digital age has transformed how consumers view television,” said Huw Owen, Head of EMEA & APJ at Couchbase. “Expectations are high, and the market is highly competitive; from paid-for, commercial, and free-to-air broadcasters, to on-demand streaming services. Being able to offer a consistent, personalised experience across any device is a must for any business – making this a great step for BT TV and its customers.”





In addition, BT TV is exploring more ways to use Couchbase to provide an even better viewer experience. You can read the case study on how BT TV is using Couchbase here.





See BT TV & Couchbase at the Gartner Enterprise Architecture & Technology Summit

BT TV and Couchbase will be at the Gartner Enterprise Architecture & Technology Innovation Summit 2019 in London, from 3–4th June. Mritunjay Singh, Systems Architect at BT, will explain how the company built its award-winning customer experience platform using Couchbase NoSQL, as opposed to a legacy relational database, in his talk entitled ‘Breaking bad – changing the rules for a better customer experience,’ which will take place at 12:50 p.m. on Monday 3rd June, in Booth #S7.





About Couchbase:

Couchbase's mission is to be the database platform that enables a revolution in application innovation. To make this possible, Couchbase created an enterprise-class NoSQL database to help deliver ever-richer and ever-more-personalized customer and employee experiences. Built with the most powerful NoSQL technology, Couchbase was architected on top of an open source foundation for the massively interactive enterprise. Our geo-distributed database provides unmatched developer agility and manageability, as well as unparalleled performance at any scale, from any cloud to the edge.





Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, AT&T, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Carrefour, Comcast, Disney, DreamWorks Animation, eBay, Marriott, Neiman Marcus, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.





