Aible Reveals The Fundamental Disconnect in Artificial Intelligence

In March Aible Revealed that All AI has been Trained on the Wrong Thing – Accuracy. Now Aible Believes Leading Analysts Are Independently Saying the Same Thing. You Decide.

/EIN News/ --

Silicon Valley, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today Aible highlighted two recent reports by independent analyst firms that it believes validate its core premise: until now all AI has been trained on the wrong thing – accuracy – instead of what business people need – business impact.

"Unique among AutoML vendors, Aible gets that a model that maximizes accuracy almost never maximizes business impact.” - The Forrester New Wave™: Automation-Focused Machine Learning Solutions Q2 2019 - The Nine Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up by Kjell Carlsson, Ph.D. and Mike Gualtieri et al. published 28 May, 2019.

Aible has always said, accuracy doesn’t lead to impact because AI trained on accuracy does not understand that costs for different types of errors are not equal. To appreciate the importance of business impact over accuracy, consider this sales example: What if the benefit of winning a deal is 100 times the cost of pursuing a deal? You might be willing to pursue and lose 99 deals for a single win. An AI that finds only one win in 100 tries would be very inaccurate, but would boost your net revenue. Most AI products focus exclusively on optimizing accuracy and lose sight of the fact that AI is useless unless it delivers real business impact subject to the realities of the customer’s business.

Aible believes Rita Sallam made a similar point when she wrote the following in the report “Cool Vendors in Analytics" published on 16 May 2019 by Gartner, Inc. where Aible was one of the Cool Vendors: "Sometimes, models with the highest business impact may not be the most accurate ones." and "most augmented data science and ML platforms evaluate and rank autogenerated models based solely on data science metrics such as accuracy."

Two months back, Aible launched the industry’s only Real World AI trained for business impact, not accuracy. Now, two months later, leading analysts, Aible’s customers on three continents and leading academics are, in our opinion, validating this impact breakthrough.

“I don’t just have a prediction problem, I have an optimization and a resourcing problem. I needed to figure out how to maximize my revenue, and this involved figuring out which opportunities to pursue and how many sales people I should have. Aible gave me the optimized solution with just a few clicks and in a few minutes. It took in dirty or rather realistic data straight from my CRM system and gave me actionable insights I could use to deliver business impact. This is not yet another AI toy. This is a real way to deliver impact.” said Charlie Merrow, the CEO of Merrow Sewing Machine Company, a 180-year-old manufacturer. See Case Study video.

"When we think about AI, we can't just focus on simple metrics of AI quality. We need to start with business outcomes if the AI is going to have a business impact," said Gregory La Blanc, distinguished teaching fellow at the Haas School at UC Berkeley, who used Aible to teach his MBA class the importance of considering business impact instead of simple accuracy.

Empowering Business People

Aible’s breakthrough changes the game for business people. The executives, managers and employees on the front lines have the knowledge and experience in what’s important to the business. Now with Aible, they are personally empowered to create AI that serves their unique business needs: simply answer three questions, Aible does the rest.

The Forrester report continues, "[Aible] is the best choice for pure businesspeople. Aible doesn’t just help users build models; it also ensures that they solve their business need." The report also notes “To create an optimal model, Aible’s proprietary process incorporates the business value of right and wrong predictions as well as business constraints. Its GUI is usable by anyone (even senior executives) to guide users to the right outcome."

Three Months of Rapid Growth and Validation

On March 4, 2019 Aible showed that high school students and history majors, with one hour of training on Aible, were able to match expert Data Scientists at the UC Berkeley AI Summit. Learn more.

On March 17, Aible launched its disruptive Real World AI solution at the Innovation Showcase at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit. See video.

On March 18, Aible announced a partnership with Tableau to bring AI to BI for business analysts. See release.

By April 30, Aible had customers on three continents, including some of the largest global brands.

And on May 16 and May 28, two leading analyst firms highlighted the same fundamental AI disconnect that Aible is addressing: all AI is trained wrong because it focuses on accuracy, not business impact.

In the Forrester report Aible was identified as a ‘Strong Performer’ with a differentiated rating in the user experience, training, evaluation, and vision criteria, noting the customer feedback that: “Aible’s inclusion of business constraints and focus on measurable value makes recommending them easy.” Given the evaluation for this report happened just days after Aible’s launch, we view this Strong Performer rating as just the beginning of Aible’s journey to transform AI for business.

Availability

Aible is available now and offers a two week free trial. For more information, email info@aible.com or sign up for a free trial at https://www.aible.com/offer/.

Helpful Links

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aible

Aible creates AI that delivers measurable business impact in a way that’s simple, fast and secure. With AI trained for business impact, not accuracy, business people create AI based on their real cost-benefit tradeoffs and resource constraints. Simply answer three business questions and Aible does the rest, from data to impact. Discover Real World AI at www.aible.com.

Media Relations Aible +1 (650) 864-1715 Ext. 103 pr@aible.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.