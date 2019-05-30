NRC Health and Hackensack Meridian Health Partner for the First Patient Experience Summit

Health Care Professionals in Patient Experience, Executive Management and Nursing Will Convene to Discuss Humanizing Care and Connecting to Purpose

LINCOLN, Neb., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer intelligence in health care, is partnering with New Jersey’s largest most comprehensive and integrated health network, Hackensack Meridian Health, to host the organization’s first-ever Patient Experience Summit on June 6 in Hamburg, NJ.

During this one-day event, health care professionals from across the country will take a deep dive into the topic of humanizing care, discussing how they stay committed to improving the patient experience within their respective organizations through purpose-driven, compassionate care models. Attendees will enjoy interactive presentations, personalized workshops and networking with industry thought leaders, leaving with actionable takeaways that can have an immediate impact on their hospital or health system.

Richard Leider , founder of Inventure – The Purpose Company, will kick off the event with a keynote session on connecting to purpose, followed by presentations by other leaders in the industry around topics like improving care transitions, how to build consumer loyalty, bringing humanizing care to medical school curriculums, and more.

“Our organization is committed to providing excellent care throughout every individual’s health care journey,” said Elizabeth Paskas, vice president, Human Experience at Hackensack Meridian Health. “We take great pride in hosting this inaugural event alongside our partner NRC Health, and together we’re excited to usher in the future of the patient experience in this new consumer-driven health care market and share our learnings with health care professionals everywhere.”

“We recognize the inherent need for change in the patient experience. This summit is a critical step in sharing knowledge with other organizations looking to make those changes that will positively impact their patients,” said Helen Hrdy, senior vice president, Customer Success at NRC Health. “Hackensack Meridian Health is a great representation of a health network driven by its consumers’ well-being, making them the perfect host for this inaugural event.”

Date: June 6, 2019 (Registration and evening reception held on June 5)

Crystal Springs Resort, Hamburg, NJ RSVP: Industry professionals are encouraged to register to attend here .

For more information about the Patient Experience Summit, including the full agenda and list of speakers, visit the event page here .

About NRC Health

For 37 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving human understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff.

For more information, email info@nrchealth.com , or visit www.nrchealth.com .

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers, two children's hospitals, nine community hospitals, two rehabilitation hospitals and a behavioral health hospital. Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

