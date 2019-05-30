Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2019 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study and Buyers’ Guide

Tenth Anniversary Edition of Comprehensive Business Intelligence Market Analysis

NASHUA, N.H., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2019 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study. The annual report is the company’s broad assessment of the business intelligence (BI) market, providing a comprehensive look at key user trends, attitudes, and intentions.



/EIN News/ -- The Dresner Advisory research community of users contribute their opinion on topics related to their current and planned usage and are asked to prioritize technologies and initiatives strategic to BI. This provides a more well rounded, representative, and real world perspective on the market. The 2019 report includes analyses of adoption and deployment, staffing, budgets, technology, state of data, action on insights, and success with BI, plus a robust industry section including assessments of 27 vendors.

In 2019, the general goal of better decision-making remains the top objective for BI. The next tier of quantifiable objectives includes revenue growth and improved operational efficiency, which both have reached “critical” or “very important” status for more than 70 percent of organizations. Operations and Executive Management are the most influential functional drivers of BI in all organizations of any size.

“Management and Operations have been the top drivers of BI for the past few years, with Finance and Sales the next most likely influencers,” said Jim Ericson, vice president and research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “While functional influence may roll up to a centralized program or strategy, we observe more attention shifting downstream, with BI tactics and influence becoming more widely distributed in organizations.”

“This year marks the tenth anniversary of the first Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “What started off as a modest report with limited market trending and vendor ratings has evolved into a comprehensive assessment of the BI landscape and market evolutions. We are thrilled to celebrate this critical milestone.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2019 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study, visit www.biwisdom.com .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.