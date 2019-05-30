eXp Realty Announces May ICON Agents

Honorees Make Positive Changes in Company and Local Communities

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™ and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced 32 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for May 2019.



The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.

eXp Realty ICON agents for May 2019 are as follows:

Jeff Arzonico, North Carolina

Christopher Bole, Arizona

Jennifer Lynn Briseno, Colorado

Nicole Charles, Wisconsin

Laurissa Code, British Columbia

Rebecca Crane Ortiz, Arizona

Matthew Curcio, New Jersey

Trong Dang, Washington

Daniel Desrochers, Minnesota and Wisconsin

Vicki Devine, Missouri

Doug and Janelle Duncan, Florida

Randy Dyck, British Columbia

Monica Foster, Texas

Brandon and Tracy Frans, Nebraska

Kat Geralis, Delaware and Pennsylvania

Clayton Gits, Virginia

Lisa Guzman, Texas

Michael Hagen, Kansas and Missouri

David Hurley, California

Clifton Andrew Johnson, Texas

Clarissa Marshall, North Carolina

Darcy McLeod, British Columbia

Emily and Mark Metcalf, Mississippi

George Philbeck and Jacquie Sosa, Florida

Tyson Robinson, California

Kyle Swanson, Minnesota

Joseph Symonette, Washington

Mauri Tamborra, Colorado

Marsee Wilhems, Arizona

Solomon Yasin, British Columbia

Marine Yoo, Wisconsin

Kim Zdunich, Ontario

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification details are available on the ICON Agent Award page.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 18,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com .

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact: Cynthia Nowak Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp Realty 360.419.5285 ext. 116 cynthia.nowak@exprealty.com Investor Relations Contact: Greg Falesnik Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America 949.385.6449 greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.