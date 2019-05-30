eXp Realty Announces May ICON Agents
Honorees Make Positive Changes in Company and Local Communities
/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™ and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced 32 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for May 2019.
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.
eXp Realty ICON agents for May 2019 are as follows:
- Jeff Arzonico, North Carolina
- Christopher Bole, Arizona
- Jennifer Lynn Briseno, Colorado
- Nicole Charles, Wisconsin
- Laurissa Code, British Columbia
- Rebecca Crane Ortiz, Arizona
- Matthew Curcio, New Jersey
- Trong Dang, Washington
- Daniel Desrochers, Minnesota and Wisconsin
- Vicki Devine, Missouri
- Doug and Janelle Duncan, Florida
- Randy Dyck, British Columbia
- Monica Foster, Texas
- Brandon and Tracy Frans, Nebraska
- Kat Geralis, Delaware and Pennsylvania
- Clayton Gits, Virginia
- Lisa Guzman, Texas
- Michael Hagen, Kansas and Missouri
- David Hurley, California
- Clifton Andrew Johnson, Texas
- Clarissa Marshall, North Carolina
- Darcy McLeod, British Columbia
- Emily and Mark Metcalf, Mississippi
- George Philbeck and Jacquie Sosa, Florida
- Tyson Robinson, California
- Kyle Swanson, Minnesota
- Joseph Symonette, Washington
- Mauri Tamborra, Colorado
- Marsee Wilhems, Arizona
- Solomon Yasin, British Columbia
- Marine Yoo, Wisconsin
- Kim Zdunich, Ontario
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification details are available on the ICON Agent Award page.
About eXp Realty
eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.
eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 18,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.
VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.
For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com.
