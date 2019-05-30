Blameless to Host Workshop on SLO Best Practices for Modern Software Businesses

Virtual event to discuss the role of SLOs within the SRE implementation journey, offer guidance on setting error budgets and metrics

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blameless , the SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) company, today announced it will host a complimentary, virtual workshop Friday, May 31 on SLOs (service level objectives), the essential building block of an SRE implementation. While SLOs are considered a “key” part of SRE, many teams struggle to set and measure realistic SLOs.



/EIN News/ -- SLOs are the line between happy and unhappy customers. When SLOs are set, they prevent companies from setting an unrealistic reliability target. SLOs also enable error budgets that give development teams permission to make riskier changes while setting the “stop” threshold. Error budgets allow development and operations teams to align on reliability goals and work together to achieve long-term deployment objectives.

Workshop Details-at-a-Glance

What: “ SLO Workshop ”

When: Friday, May 31 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET (60 minutes)

Who: Ashar Rizqi, co-founder and CEO, Blameless

This workshop is designed to discuss the importance of creating, measuring and maintaining error budgets. By creating SLOs, teams gain insights into what parts of the business are consuming error budgets, allowing them to make informed decisions between releasing new features and reliability.

During this workshop, attendees will learn:

What are SLOs and how they are used

The challenges of SLOs

The SLI equation

How to specify SLIs

How to develop SLOs and SLIs

How to measure SLIs

Advanced SLO Practices

For more information and to register, please visit:

https://www.blameless.com/resources/workshops/slo-workshop/

The Blameless team brings decades of experience from companies including Autodesk, AWS, Box, Hootsuite, MuleSoft, Workday and Yahoo. The founders, who come from both engineering and venture capital backgrounds, saw a market need for an end-to-end SRE platform and built it themselves. Blameless’s SRE platform provides complete transparency into the complex network of APIs and homegrown applications powering companies’ systems. This transparency enables engineering and DevOps teams to resolve incidents faster, prevent issues from happening again, create SLOs and automatically calculate error budgets. Blameless's SRE best practices, built into its platform, empowers teams to focus on innovation while ensuring customer satisfaction.

About Blameless

Blameless , the SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) company, offers the industry’s leading

go-to platform for SRE professionals. Blameless’s complete SRE platform enables more than 20 enterprise customers, such as DigitalOcean, Procore and The Home Depot, to automatically analyze and optimize business risks and outcomes, resulting in the right balance between reliability and innovation. Headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., Blameless is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Accel.

