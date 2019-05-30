Smart Communications Joins Pega Independent Software Vendor Program and Adds Pega Platform Integration to its Conversation Cloud

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications TM , the leading cloud-based platform for enterprise customer communications today announced it has joined the Pega Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Program to help clients elevate their customer communications. This partnership enables the integration of Pega PlatformTM and Smart Communications platform via pre-built adaptors for a fully automated, auditable, and secure process which clients can use to generate documents within business processes.



/EIN News/ -- The integration between Smart Communications and Pegasystems will allow customers to combine Smart Communications customer communications’ capabilities with Pega’s case management, workflow, and tracking capabilities. This includes leveraging compliant template tools to create documents including quotes, contracts, proposals, statements, invoices and service communications for more efficient processes that maintain the highest levels of accuracy and compliance for highly regulated industries. These pre-built adaptors are available within both the Smart Communications Conversation Cloud and the Pega Marketplace.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pega to ensure today’s leading enterprises drive personalized customer conversations that deliver accuracy, relevance, and impact,” said Dave Towers, Chief Revenue Officer for Smart Communications. “We believe that customer communications is a critical component in the overall customer lifecycle and by partnering with companies like Pega, we can enable enterprises to deliver the exceptional experiences desired throughout every stage.”

Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud framework is designed to help enterprises easily integrate the company’s customer communications management tools with leading ISV core system providers and other value-add capabilities within an enterprise’s technology ecosystem. This approach helps companies operate more efficiently while also improving conversations by providing a more complete view of each customer. Via the Conversation Cloud Marketplace, the first of its kind in the CCM space, enterprises have easy access to a selection of pre-built adaptors and plug-ins to other market-leading CX technologies and applications, allowing for tight integrations, a reduction in internal silos and more complete customer views. The Marketplace focuses on technologies commonly used by enterprises to communicate and engage across the entire customer lifecycle including connections to accelerators; automation, email, e-signature and social messaging tools; chatbots; fonts; and consulting partners.

Pegasystems is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Its adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers organizations to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Pega’s digital process automation (DPA) capabilities are powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation to help the world’s leading brands achieve true digital transformation.

“Secure and efficient collaboration is an important part of any organization’s DPA strategy, particularly in the highly regulated industries Pega supports,” said Rupen Shah, vice president, global ISV alliances & strategy, Pegasystems. “We welcome Smart Communications to the Pega ISV Program and look forward to working together to continue bringing our clients the ability to engage with customers in a consistent, secure, and scalable manner for optimal customer engagement and brand consistency.”

For more information, please visit the Smart Communications booth (#36) at PegaWorld , Pega’s annual conference, from June 2-5 in Las Vegas.

About Smart Communications

Smart CommunicationsTM is the leading cloud-based platform for enterprise customer communications. As the only cloud solution ranked as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management, more than 350 global brands – many in the world’s most highly regulated industries – rely on Smart Communications to make multi-channel customer communications more meaningful, while also helping them simplify their processes and operate more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in London and New York and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMMTM, SmartCOMMTM for Salesforce, and SmartDXTM. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com .

