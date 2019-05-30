Philips spotlights integrated diagnostics in oncology at ASCO 2019

/EIN News/ --

Philips oncology solutions provide deeper insights for cancer teams to make better informed decisions and deliver more confident paths to treatment



Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Chicago, Illinois – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its end-to-end oncology solutions at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, May 31 – June 4 in Chicago. Visitors to the Philips booth (#2122) at ASCO will experience Philips’ Oncology platform for integrated diagnostics and therapy selection to drive clinical, operational and financial benefits to achieve better health outcomes, improve patient and staff experience and lower cost of care.

In 2018, there were 18.1 million cases of cancer reported globally, accounting for 9.6 million deaths around the world [1], while the economic impact of cancer is significant and is increasing. The total annual cost of cancer in 2010 was estimated at approximately US$ 1.16 trillion [2]. As a leader in oncology care and informatics, Philips is uniquely positioned to deliver integrated oncology solutions to enable earlier and more precise diagnosis and better clinical decision-support through seamless multi-disciplinary assessment, to help care teams determine the most appropriate care for a patient to improve outcomes.

“While significant strides have been made in oncology over the past decade, treating cancer is more complex than ever before. As new data sources emerge providing input ranging from new drug options to genomics, clinicians continue to struggle to leverage the right information at the right time to develop and implement precision medicine programs for personalized cancer care,” said Louis Culot, General Manager of Oncology Informatics and Genomics at Philips. “At Philips, we’re focused on delivering intelligent, integrated oncology solutions to drive faster and more efficient precise therapies, earlier response assessment and care plan adjustment, to help improve outcomes across multiple disciplines and clinical settings.”

Philips end-to-end oncology solutions

In Booth #2122 at ASCO, Philips will spotlight its vendor agnostic technology to enable data gathering and aggregation from any source, including external and internal labs, clinical data from the EHR, annotation from multiple providers, internal and external trial sources and more. Philips will also showcase its capabilities to provide access to top-tier expert content for oncology decision making from Dana-Farber Pathways, Academic Medical Center, which includes optional personalized therapies listing and recommended clinical trials matching according to genomic mutations. Philips is unique in facilitating oncology pathways, molecular tumor boards, and cancer care synopsis all on the same system.

“When treating cancer, personalization is critical. By teaming with Philips, we can provide an umbrella of guidance and trust from Dana-Farber to other locations and institutions around the country and around the world where patients receive care,” said David Jackman, MD, Medical Director for Clinical Pathways at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “Since 85% of cancer care happens in community hospitals, providing access to information and guidance is helpful to an oncologist outside of our Dana-Farber network, and valuable for patients, since they know they are getting input from a world-class facility.”

Philips Oncology Solutions spotlight at ASCO

Philips will focus on three key areas featuring Detection and Monitoring; Precision Diagnostics; and Therapy Decision-Support. Visitors will experience intelligent, integrated oncology solutions to support and enhance:

Diagnosis, staging, and tumor progression tracking

Biological tumor characterization

Molecular and Multidisciplinary Tumor Board collaboration

Patient stratification, therapy prioritization, selection and trial matching

Radiation therapy simulation, planning and workflow management

In booth #2122 at ASCO, Philips will showcase key solutions across its oncology portfolio including:

Oncology Pathways – high-quality, detailed, evidence-based oncology treatment protocols powered by Dana-Farber , allows clinical users to navigate through the branches of the pathways to make clinical decisions and provide treatment plan recommendations, including clinical trials.

– high-quality, detailed, evidence-based oncology treatment protocols , allows clinical users to navigate through the branches of the pathways to make clinical decisions and provide treatment plan recommendations, including clinical trials. Oncology Platform [3] – comprehensive platform integrates data from hospital information systems across different clinical domains including radiology, pathology, and genomics, to enable a detailed view of the patient and care path to facilitate cross-disciplinary collaboration and communication.

comprehensive platform integrates data from hospital information systems across different clinical domains including radiology, pathology, and genomics, to enable a detailed view of the patient and care path to facilitate cross-disciplinary collaboration and communication. Pathology – Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is the first and only digital pathology solution in the U.S. to be marketed for primary diagnostic use to reduce pressure on pathology services by streamlining workflows and extending collaboration to help increase diagnostic confidence.

– Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is the first and only digital pathology solution in the U.S. to be marketed for primary diagnostic use to reduce pressure on pathology services by streamlining workflows and extending collaboration to help increase diagnostic confidence. Genomics [4] – end-to-end precision medicine platform automates pathologists’ workflows through collaboration with oncologists and peers, enabling genomic interpretation based on a single, comprehensive patient view, which also includes OncoSignal [5], signaling pathway activity analysis to reveal tumor-driving mechanisms.

end-to-end precision medicine platform automates pathologists’ workflows through collaboration with oncologists and peers, enabling genomic interpretation based on a single, comprehensive patient view, which also includes OncoSignal [5], signaling pathway activity analysis to reveal tumor-driving mechanisms. Radiation Oncology Portfolio - radiation oncology solutions designed to help improve and accelerate the radiation oncology workflow from patient referral to treatment, to support confident therapy decision-making, maximize value, and improve the patient experience.

For more information on Philips’ vision for integrated oncology , visit Philips at Booth #2122 at ASCO and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for #ASCO19 updates throughout the event.

[1] GLOBOCAN 2018 database: https://www.who.int/cancer/PRGlobocanFinal.pdf .

[2] http://publications.iarc.fr/Non-Series-Publications/World-Cancer-Reports/World-Cancer-Report-2014 .

[3] Not available for sale in all countries.

[4] Not available for sale in all countries.

[5] For research use only; not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

