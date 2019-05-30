CNH Industrial hosts U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley at the CASE Construction Equipment Burlington Plant

Burr Ridge, May 30, 2019



CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) hosted U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa at the CASE manufacturing facility in Burlington, Iowa, on May 29. The visit included a tour of the plant and a roundtable discussion with employees to address the latest developments in the U.S. agricultural and manufacturing industries.

“Iowa is a leader in agriculture. The agricultural and manufacturing products produced here help feed and fuel the world,” Grassley said. “CNH Industrial’s Burlington plant is a significant contributor to Iowa’s leadership in this space through its production of industry-leading technology. I appreciated the opportunity to tour CNH Industrial and have a question-and-answer session with their employees.”

The plant manufactures tractor loaders, backhoes, rough-terrain forklifts and crawler dozers for the CASE brand, a global construction equipment brand of CNH Industrial, as well as headers for the Case IH and New Holland Agriculture brands, global agricultural brands of CNH Industrial. The site also features a state-of-the-art Research and Development Center that focuses on innovations in these product categories.

Josh Welliver, CASE plant manager, led the facility tour and roundtable discussion. “It was a great pleasure to host Senator Grassley. He is true advocate for manufacturing and agriculture. We were able to discuss some of the most pressing industry topics, such as the need for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the negative impacts of tariffs, and the importance of continued and increased investment in our nation’s infrastructure. We also had the chance to thank the Senator for his leadership and efforts to have the steel and aluminum tariffs lifted on Canada and Mexico.”

The Burlington plant, which is locally known as the “Backhoe Capital of the World”, currently employs over 600 employees, and has been producing equipment for CNH Industrial brands since 1937.

CNH Industrial has 11 manufacturing plants, 12 research and development centers, and a workforce of 9,000 in North America. The Company designs, produces and sells ‘machines for work’ and is present in all major markets worldwide, giving it a unique competitive position.





CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

