Carousel Accelerates Company-Wide Initiative for Customer Success; Names James Suller as VP of Customer Success

Former LexisNexis Executive to Oversee All Customer-Facing Business Operations to Further Advance Customer Engagement and Satisfaction

EXETER, R.I., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carousel Industries today announced it has named James Suller as the company’s first-ever Vice President of Customer Success, further cementing Carousel’s commitment to ensuring success throughout every customer touchpoint. In this role, Suller will be responsible for enhancing the company’s Customer Success/Lifecycle Advisory Team and processes, enabling customers to derive significant value from their technology investments, and driving expanded levels of customer satisfaction. He will lead Carousel’s company-wide purpose of being “Customer Success Obsessed” by implementing and ensuring an integrated, consistent, customer-centric approach across all areas of the business.



“Customer experience management has become the new battleground and is now arguably the single most important investment a brand can make in today’s competitive global business climate,” said Jim Marsh, Chief Revenue Officer, Carousel. “James Suller is a proven builder of world-class B2B and B2C customer-focused organizations who has added significant organizational value through his relentless obsession with the customer experience. He is the perfect leader to accelerate and oversee our company-wide initiative to be ‘Customer Success Obsessed’.”

Prior to Carousel, James served as Global Vice President of Customer Success for LexisNexis. In this role, he developed and managed the end-to-end customer experience strategy across multiple products and segments for more than 12,000 customers with $190M in annual revenue.

Prior to LexisNexis, James was Senior Manager of Transactional Support and Customer Service at StubHub, where he worked to maintain higher-than-industry-average NPS of 59 while reducing costs and championing a partnership culture.

“With an impressive and growing customer portfolio of leading brands and a track record of consistently delivering favorable business outcomes, Carousel stands out for its relentless drive and pursuit to deliver successful outcomes for its customers,” said Suller. “I look forward to scaling our incredibly talented customer success teams and services offerings to ensure all customers have the expertise, support, and technical resources to generate greater value and achieve extraordinary levels of success.”

James holds an MBA from the University of Connecticut, as well as a Six Sigma Master Black Belt and several leadership and change management certifications.

About Carousel Industries

Carousel Industries is a recognized leader in helping organizations evolve the way they communicate and orchestrate the flow of information throughout their networks. Carousel enables customers to connect and collaborate the way modern IT users demand and advance from their current network infrastructure to meet tomorrow’s standards. With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of technologies, including security, unified communications and collaboration, data center, networking, managed services, and cloud solutions, Carousel can design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures customers achieve agility and utilize technologies in the way most effective for their business.

Founded in 1992, Carousel serves more than 6,000 customers, including 35 of the Fortune 100. Carousel has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator, managed services and cloud solution provider–including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, the company has offices across the United States and internationally–with three Network Operations Centers.

CONTACT:

Kelly Santos

Manager, Communications & Content

659 South County Trail, Exeter, RI 02822

401-641-2237

ksantos@carouselindustries.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.