Sugarmade Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsAudio Broadcast Evaluating Ability of Companies to Meet Urgent Equipment Needs

Companies such as Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) are dramatically expanding their operations, thus seeing an increased level of power over their supply chains and the capacity to both stock and sell greater volumes of agricultural equipment. The efficiencies and reach of larger companies, along with their financial capacity to order supplies in larger volumes, will invigorate the hydroponic supply chain and ensure that growers’ needs are met.

To support this goal, companies have been undertaking mergers and acquisitions. Sugarmade has made two such moves — and the company isn’t stopping there. As CEO Jimmy Chan said: “Sugarmade is expecting to realize exceptional revenue growth this year from all of our hydroponic-related market sectors. We continue to seek additional acquisitions to further boost our already-expected robust revenue growth rate.”

About Sugarmade Inc.

Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Sugarmade.com .

