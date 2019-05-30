TransCanna Holdings Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsAudio Broadcast Discussing Strict Acquisition Strategy in Cannabis Industry

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsAudio — TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE:TCAN) (XETR:TH8) announces the availability of a CannabisNewsAudio Broadcast titled, “Hunt for Perfect Acquisitions Reshapes Cannabis Industry.”



Over the past 18 months, TransCanna has evaluated more than 100 California companies with an eye to acquisition. Strict vetting has whittled these options down to a handful of qualified deals, which TransCanna’s leadership team is pursuing. The company’s evaluation process is deliberate and selective, with an eye to ensuring that every addition plays an essential part in TransCanna’s long-term strategy.

It appears the company’s extreme due diligence on each potential transaction is paying off. In the past 30 days, TransCanna has announced two significant acquisition targets with signed LOIs: Lyfted Farms and SolDaze . It is reasonable to assume more acquisitions are in the works that, conditional upon closing, could certainly bring top-line revenue into the company before year-end.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on providing integrated branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.TransCanna.com .



Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.



