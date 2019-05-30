Enlivex Therapeutics to Present at The 2019 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- Nes-Ziona, Israel, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:ENLV), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that company management will make a corporate presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare 2019 conference being held in New York City. The presentation is scheduled for June 7th 2019 at 1:00pm Eastern Time.

ALLOCETRA™ by Enlivex is a novel immunotherapy based on a unique mechanism of action that targets life threatening diseases that are defined as “unmet medical needs” such as preventing or treating complications associated with bone marrow transplants (“BMT”) and/or hematopoietic stem cell transplants (“HSCT); organ dysfunction and acute multiple organ failure associated with sepsis and enablement of an effective treatment of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing.

For more information about the Jefferies Global Healthcare 2019 conference, visit http://www.jefferies.com/IdeasAndPerspectives/Conferences/325/060419

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve an out of control immune system (e.g. Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. For more information, visitwww.enlivex.com.

ENLIVEX CONTACT: Shachar Shlosberger, CFO Enlivex Therapeutics, Ltd. shachar@enlivex-pharm.com



